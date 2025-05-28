VIDEO: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal Sarkisian gives fans useful tips on how to elevate their fashion game

Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian’s wife, Loreal Sarkisian, known as the “First Lady of Texas Football,” is a personal stylist celebrated for her great gameday looks. On Wednesday, she shared some practice style advice on Instagram, offering tips on how to elevate a casual outfit. She said:

“In general, I would say accessories and I’m being very general on purpose because elevating is subjective to where you’re going and who you are. The shoe, some jewellery, a bag, a hat. The same goes for men. Because now men have all the great accessories too.

Glasses, hat, bag, belt. All those things can elevate an outfit, it just depends on the person. But I think that gives everybody an idea of maybe where to start.”

Loreal, who has styled everyone from celebrities to CEOs, also wrote in the caption of the video:

“As a fashion stylist, one of the questions I get asked all the time is: ‘How can I elevate my look when you’re not with me?’ The truth is, elevating a look doesn’t always mean starting over. It’s about being intentional with the details, from fit, to fabric, to the final touch. Whether you’re throwing on jeans or stepping into a power suit, there’s always a way to take it up a notch.”

Loreal Sarkisian at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival

On Sunday, Loreal Sarikisian shared her thoughts on the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival, held from May 13-24. She began by writing on her Instagram story:

“On yesterday we covered the amfAR Gala, but today I want to introduce you to what the entire weekend at Cannes is really about. It's more than just one red carpet, it's a full weekend of fashion, film, and unforgettable moments.

"From high-profile premieres to designer brunches and yacht soirées, Cannes is where the world's most iconic style meets storytelling. This is the playground for fashion houses, stylists, and tastemakers. Let's walk through some of the standout moments from the main red carpet.”

Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal Sarkisian's Instagram story (Image credit: IG/@lorealsarkisian

What followed was a series of stories as she offered style commentary on the outfits worn by various celebrities.

