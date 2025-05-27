  • home icon
Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal Sarkisian shows love to America's real heroes with a heartfelt post on special day: "Thank you could never be enough"

By Allan Wolburg Robles
Modified May 27, 2025 02:09 GMT
NCAA Football: Kentucky at Texas - Source: Imagn
Steve and Loreal Sarkisian are beloved in Texas. - Source: Imagn

As Memorial Day came around, Loreal Sarkisian, the wife of Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian, shared a message to honor the fallen American heroes.

Sarkisian posted an Instagram story on Monday with a heartfelt message to those who gave their lives for their country and their loved ones.

"Today, I stand in deep gratitude for every hero whose life now rests so that we may live free, she wrote. "Their strength, sacrifice, and courage will never be forgotten.
"My heart is with the families and lost ones who carry the weight of that loss every day. 'Thank you' could never be enough, but I will always honor those who gave everything, and those who continue to fight for our freedom."
Loreal Sarkisian shared a moving message on Memorial Day. - Source: Instagram/@lorealsarkisian
Loreal Sarkisian shared a moving message on Memorial Day. - Source: Instagram/@lorealsarkisian

The message was posted on a picture of soldiers with American flags standing in a cemetery.

Loreal Sarkisian, known as the first lady of Texas football, is a former track athlete and has gained notoriety for her posts on fashion and her game day attire. She has been married to the Texas head coach since June 2020.

Steve is looking to lead the Longhorns to their first national title since January 2006. He has led Texas to the College Football Playoff the last two seasons, losing in the Semifinals to Washington and Ohio State.

Steve and Loreal Sarkisian pose in matching white outfits

Loreal Sarkisian is known as a style and fashion guru, and her outfits on game days are closely followed by fans. But with the regular season still months away, the outfits she shares on social media will have to do for now.

Last week, the Loreal posted some pictures of her and Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian on her Instagram account with only her signature message as a caption.

"XOLO 🤍," Loreal wrote.
In the pictures, Loreal is wearing a short white dress with a belt, as well as a blue handbag and blue heels, in a very stylish manner.

As for Steve Sarkisian, he is clad in a white button shirt and jeans, wearing a white cowboy hat. In the last picture, the couple is holding up the "Hook'em Horns" sign with their hands.

The Texas Longhorns will open the season on Aug. 30 with a trip to Columbus to face the defending national champion, the Ohio State Buckeyes. It will be a crack at revenge for the Longhorns, who lost to the Buckeyes in the CFP semifinals last season.

