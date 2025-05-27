Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal Sarkisian shows love to America's real heroes with a heartfelt post on special day: "Thank you could never be enough"

As Memorial Day came around, Loreal Sarkisian, the wife of Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian, shared a message to honor the fallen American heroes.

Ad

Sarkisian posted an Instagram story on Monday with a heartfelt message to those who gave their lives for their country and their loved ones.

"Today, I stand in deep gratitude for every hero whose life now rests so that we may live free, she wrote. "Their strength, sacrifice, and courage will never be forgotten.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"My heart is with the families and lost ones who carry the weight of that loss every day. 'Thank you' could never be enough, but I will always honor those who gave everything, and those who continue to fight for our freedom."

Ad

Trending

Loreal Sarkisian shared a moving message on Memorial Day. - Source: Instagram/@lorealsarkisian

The message was posted on a picture of soldiers with American flags standing in a cemetery.

Ad

Loreal Sarkisian, known as the first lady of Texas football, is a former track athlete and has gained notoriety for her posts on fashion and her game day attire. She has been married to the Texas head coach since June 2020.

Steve is looking to lead the Longhorns to their first national title since January 2006. He has led Texas to the College Football Playoff the last two seasons, losing in the Semifinals to Washington and Ohio State.

Ad

Steve and Loreal Sarkisian pose in matching white outfits

Loreal Sarkisian is known as a style and fashion guru, and her outfits on game days are closely followed by fans. But with the regular season still months away, the outfits she shares on social media will have to do for now.

Last week, the Loreal posted some pictures of her and Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian on her Instagram account with only her signature message as a caption.

Ad

"XOLO 🤍," Loreal wrote.

Ad

In the pictures, Loreal is wearing a short white dress with a belt, as well as a blue handbag and blue heels, in a very stylish manner.

As for Steve Sarkisian, he is clad in a white button shirt and jeans, wearing a white cowboy hat. In the last picture, the couple is holding up the "Hook'em Horns" sign with their hands.

The Texas Longhorns will open the season on Aug. 30 with a trip to Columbus to face the defending national champion, the Ohio State Buckeyes. It will be a crack at revenge for the Longhorns, who lost to the Buckeyes in the CFP semifinals last season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Allan Wolburg Robles Allan Wolburg Robles is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over 17 years of experience in the field writing for publications including Reforma, Yahoo! OddsShark and Apuesta. Allan studied Communications at Anáhuac University, where he learned what would become the basis of a trade that was already a dream of his before starting college.



His favorite team is Army West Point as when he was young, Allan lived in West Point for a couple of years, went to pretty much every home game, a couple of Army-Navy games and even got to meet some of the players.



Allan's favorite players of all time include Tommie Frazier, who was unbelievable during the Nebraska dynasty of the early 90's. Tim Tebow was also a favorite, mainly because of his leadership skills, although he was also awesome on the football field. As a fan of defensive football, (or what's left of it), Sean Taylor could take over a game for Miami.



Allan has always considered himself a student of the game more than a fan of it. So the historical part and evolution of the game, as well as the ins and outs of what happens on the field, and being able to put it into words for the audience, are his biggest strengths.



Besides sports, Allan enjoys reading books, watching movies and spending time with his dogs. Know More