“Vomit was an inconvenience to his goal” - $35M worth Jim Harbaugh’s former teammate shares hilarious story of former Michigan HC’s determination

Jim Harbaugh, the newly appointed head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers, has piqued the interest of players who have had the opportunity to learn from him.

Eric Bakhtiari played with Harbaugh at the San Diego Chargers, where Bakhtiari was a two-time AP All-American defensive end.

Harbaugh’s former player, Bakhtiari, revealed that the coach often participated in grueling team training exercises, such as running up a steep hill alongside his players.

On one occasion, he led the sprints with such vigor that Harbaugh vomited mid-run yet continued without missing a beat, earning the hill the nickname “Harbaugh Hill.”

"He was full speed up the hill, turned to the left, threw up, got a little bit on his windbreaker on his shoulder and his arm, never broke stride, never said anything about it," Bakhtiari said (while laughing), as quoted by ESPN.

"He acted like nothing happened. It was like the vomit was an inconvenience to his goal."

Harbaugh’s career progressed from San Diego to Stanford, then to the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers, and eventually to a national championship with Michigan, all while maintaining his distinctive coaching persona.

Harbaugh, who is worth $35 million (per Clutch Points), joined the Los Angeles Chargers as the head coach in January.

Jim Harbaugh's reentry into the NFL escalates his rivalry with his brother John

Jim Harbaugh is making a comeback to the NFL with a strong desire to win the Lombardi Trophy. This move will add a new dimension to his rivalry with his brother John, who coaches the Baltimore Ravens.

"It’s the challenge," Harbaugh said. "I want to win the Lombardi Trophy."

"I know he’s going to bring out the best in me," Harbaugh spoke about his older brother John. "The guy’s such a tough-a*s competitor… I think he’s the best of the best. And there are 30 other (NFL) coaches just like him."

The Chargers coach has a magnificent track record of three Big Ten titles, a national championship with Michigan, a Super Bowl appearance with the San Francisco 49ers and successful stints at Stanford and the University of San Diego.

Jim Harbaugh believes in combining old-school principles with modern analytics.

