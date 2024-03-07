Jim Harbaugh’s daughter Grace Harbaugh has heartwarming reaction as Jim and John Harbaugh share brotherly moment

Jim Harbaugh's daughter, Grace Harbaugh, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her dad and his brother, John Harbaugh's interview with "The Checkdown." Grace posted a clip of the two brothers remembering their childhood and the great moments they shared despite hardships.

Jim is coming on the back of leading the Michigan Wolverines to their first national title since 1997. He has since taken over the reins of the Los Angeles Chargers in the NFL. He and his brother John sat down to remember how their father, Jack Harbaugh, motivated them during their school days despite their humble life in Iowa.

Here is how the former Michigan Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh's daughter, Grace Harbaugh, reacted to her dad sharing a brotherly moment with her uncle, John Harbaugh:

The Chargers also posted the clip, which showed Jim Harbaugh remembering the good old times with the Baltimore Ravens coach.

The brothers said things weren't great while they lived in Iowa City, but their dad's motivation kept them going. They also revealed that it was there that Jack Harbaugh coined his famous motivator, "Who’s got better than us?"

The brothers talked about going to school in their dad’s old Chevrolet Biscayne and how their old man motivated them despite all the hardships.

“Ur favorite brothers’ favorite brothers,” the Chargers captioned the video.

The call from their dad eventually became the war cry that rallied their teams on different occasions and led them to victories. The "Harbaughisms" have worked well at both the college level and in the NFL for both of them.

Fans loved the wholesome interaction between John and Jim Harbaugh

The college football world joined Grace Harbaugh in reacting to the brotherly moment between John and Jim Harbaugh. The fans shared their memories of hearing the "Who’s got it better than us?" chant and called the clip wholesome. Some even termed the duo the best coaches in California.

Here are a few such reactions:

The chant will live with the fans for a long time. While the Wolverines would have heard it regularly from Jack as he worked as the assistant coach with his son in Ann Arbor, the Ravens heard it from him when he came to motivate them during their divisional playoff win against the Houston Texans.

It will now be a part of the Chargers as they charge onto the field this fall.

