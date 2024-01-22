Jim Harbaugh’s son James backs granddaddy as Michigan assistant HC fires up Lamar Jackson's Baltimore squad post phenomenal victory against Texans

John and Jim Harbaugh are having a stellar year in the football world. While Jim took the Michigan Wolverines to their first national title since 1997, his brother John Harbaugh is just one step away from making it to the Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens. And that would make their father, Jack Harbaugh, the proudest dad in the world right now.

Jim’s son, James Harbaugh, took to Instagram to back his granddad, who fired up the Lamar Jackson-led Ravens after their 34-10 victory over the Texans in the NFL divisional playoff round on Saturday. Jack asked the team a simple postgame question in the locker room to fill them with confidence.

Here is what Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh's son James shared on his Instagram story after Jack Harbaugh fired up the Baltimore Ravens:

The post was originally shared by the Ravens social media team after the win over the Texans. During their postgame celebrations, coach John Harbaugh gave his father the floor, asking him about his question for the squad. What happened next made the whole locker room roar.

“Who has it better than us?” Jack asked the team.

“Nobody,” the whole locker room roared.

Jack Harbaugh is an assistant on the Michigan coaching staff and helped his son Jim on the road to the national championship in the 2023 season. He hadn't actively coached a football team for years, but the Wolverines brought him in for his expertise before the start of the 2023 season. And it turned out great for them.

Now that the job at Ann Arbor is done, the veteran coach was there to support his other son in getting some silverware.

After Jim Harbaugh's national title with Michigan, brother John Harbaugh eyes a second Super Bowl

John Harbaugh already has a Super Bowl under his belt. He won it with the Ravens back in 2013, defeating his brother, who coached the San Francisco 49ers then. Eleven years later, he is eyeing another Super Bowl title and has his family's full backing this time.

The Ravens reached a step closer to their goal when they overcame the Texans in the divisional round of the playoffs. Quarterback Lamar Jackson threw for 152 yards and two passing touchdowns in the game. He topped his passing game with 100 rushing yards and two more touchdowns on the ground as the No.1-seeded AFC team won 34-10.

They will be up against the defending champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, in the AFC championship game with a place in the Super Bowl LVIII on the line.

