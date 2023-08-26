"In Papa Jack we trust": Jim Harbaugh's daughter reacts to Jack Harbaugh's new Assistant Coach role

Jim Harbaugh's daughter never fails to amaze, whether it's her witty updates or satirics. University of Michigan's Head Football Coach Harbaugh has decided to spearhead the coaching duties. The declaration was made on Aug. 24, highlighting both Jack Harbaugh's pivotal role and profile in Michigan football.

Grace Harbaugh reshared the post from Michigan's Instagram page, congratulating her grandfather,

"In Papa Jack we trust."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Jim Harbaugh's daughter reacts to Jack Harbaugh's new Assistant Coach role

Jim's Conviction in Assistant Coaches including Father Jack Harbaugh

Expand Tweet

Jim issued a statement, highlighting his confidence in the choice of assistant coaches.

"I'm certain that all will be impressed with the four coaches' ability to direct and manage the game. It's been well-documented that we have a very talented coaching staff, and I believe that all 10 assistant coaches will be head coaches in the near future.

He emphasized the team of coaches' abilities, showing his utmost belief in them,

They are all capable of leading a team at an elite level. I know that everyone will handle their responsibilities and help our players to be the best version of themselves on and off the field this fall and beyond."

Jim Harbaugh benched amidst recruitment violations

Jim Harbaugh was suspended by the Michigan football in a surprising turn of events. The NCAA suspended Harbaugh for four games initially. The suspension was based on the recruitment violations by Jim. The agreement was terminated, followed by Michigan taking matters into its own hands.

Expand Tweet

A report stated,

"The suspension will run through the Wolverines’ non-conference schedule, with Harbaugh set to return for the Big Ten opener against Rutgers."

The performance of the Wolverines will be monitored, especially as Harbaugh takes the stand. Michigan keeps the penalty in its control, aggressively choosing sides against their head coach. The effect of Harbaugh's absence shall be visible as the upcoming season progresses.