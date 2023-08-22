"The NCAA is a toothless tiger": College football fans react to Michigan's self-imposed 3-game suspension on Jim Harbaugh

As the Jim Harbaugh saga goes on, the University of Michigan has taken drastic steps as it takes matters into its own hands. The university announced that Harbaugh will serve a three-game suspension to start the 2023 college football season, imposed by none other than Michigan itself.

The suspension comes following discussions between the NCAA and Michigan after Harbaugh had allegedly been involved in recruiting infractions during the COVID-19 dead period.

Fans across college football were left speechless by the announcement.

As news of the suspension broke, fans voiced their opinions, especially their critique of the decision.

As fans continue to discuss Harbaugh's internal suspension, Michigan will have to suit up for its season-opening games against East Carolina, UNLV and Bowling Green without its coach.

Jim Harbaugh suspension continues to stir Michigan-NCAA standoff

The NCAA and the University of Michigan have been in a stalemate for weeks on end as their standoff over charges of alleged recruitment violations by Harbaugh and his staff during the COVID-19 dead period has taken over Ann Arbor.

Late last month, the NCAA was in talks with Michigan to finalize a four-game suspension for Harbaugh, which would be a considerably light punishment. But the negotiations fell apart, with the future of Harbaugh and the action from the NCAA still up in the air.

The Wolverines' self-imposed decision takes matters into their own hands. The university will try to control proceedings and avoid further suspensions later into the season during crucial matchups for the team and its coach.

Harbaugh's suspension will see him miss the team's first three games before returning for Michigan's Big Ten opener on Sept. 23 against the Rutgers Scarlett Knights.