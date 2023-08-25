4 coaches to cover for Jim Harbaugh's self-imposed suspension by Michigan football for East Carolina, UNLV, Bowling Green

Jim Harbaugh and the University of Michigan have announced the coaches to cover the first three games of the college football season.

Harbaugh will be serving the school’s self-imposed suspension for violating NCAA rules. The University of Michigan announced the suspension as the NCAA is looking into a possible violation of impermissible contact with recruits during the COVID-19 dead period.

The hope is that the NCAA will be fine with the self-imposed suspension and allow Harbaugh to coach the first few games of 2024, which is a much harder schedule.

“While the ongoing NCAA matter continues through the NCAA process, today’s announcement is our way of addressing mistakes that our department has agreed to in an attempt to further that process,” Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said. “We will continue to support coach Harbaugh, his staff, and our outstanding student-athletes. Per the NCAA’s guidelines, we cannot comment further until the matter is resolved.”

The three games Harbaugh will miss coaching are East Carolina on Sept. 2, UNLV on Sept. 10, and Bowling Green on Sept. 16. All three games will also be at home.

In those three games, Jim Harbaugh announced that Jesse Minter would serve as head coach against East Carolina. Against UNLV, special teams coordinator Jay Harbaugh, who is Jim's son, will handle head coaching duties in the first half, and in the second half, running backs coach Mike Hart will serve as head coach.

For the third and final game of the suspension, offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore will be the head coach.

Although Jim Harbaugh is suspended for three games, he can still intervene during the practise sessions. At the same time it is to be noted that he won't be able to be on the sidelines for the first three games.

Harbaugh will be back as head coach on Sept. 23 as Michigan hosts Rutgers.

Michigan is looking for its third straight Big Ten title

The Big Ten has been running through Michigan for the last few years, as the Wolverines have won the title in 2021 and 2022.

Michigan has beaten Ohio State in the regular season to practically win the Big Ten and allow them to go to the conference football playoffs.

However, in those two years in the playoffs, the Wolverines were 0-2 as they lost to Georgia and TCU.

