  • home icon
  • College Football
  • "Walk in yo trap take over yo trap": Jackson Arnold channels his inner 2Chainz rapper after clinical performance in Auburn's 38-24 win vs. Baylor

"Walk in yo trap take over yo trap": Jackson Arnold channels his inner 2Chainz rapper after clinical performance in Auburn's 38-24 win vs. Baylor

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Aug 30, 2025 04:38 GMT
Auburn v Baylor - Source: Getty
Auburn v Baylor - Source: Getty

Jackson Arnold flourished on his debut with the Auburn Tigers on Friday as the quarterback helped Hugh Freeze's team to a 38-24 victory over the Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium. Arnold showcased his dual-threat abilities, recording 108 passing yards along with 137 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Ad

Freshman quarterback Deuce Knight shared a video on social media of Arnold celebrating his first Auburn win in the locker room. The quarterback vibed and hummed the lyrics of rapper Bankroll Fresh's Take Over Your Trap song, which featured 2 Chainz and Skooly.

"Walk in yo trap take over yo trap," Arnold sang while walking down the locker room.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Last season, Jackson Arnold played for the Oklahoma Sooners. He was the starting quarterback for four games before being replaced by Michael Hawkins Jr. They finished with a 6- 7record and an Armed Forces Bowl loss to the Navy Midshipmen.

Meanwhile, Hugh Freeze had a disappointing campaign with Auburn in 2024. Under starting quarterback Payton Thorne, they failed to qualify for the bowl games, recording a 5-7 campaign.

Thorne declared for the 2025 NFL Draft, where he signed with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent before getting waived on Aug. 25.

Ad

Auburn HC Hugh Freeze opens up about Jackson Arnold's rushing game

On Friday, Jackson Arnold focused more on running with the ball than making passing plays in the field.

In the post-game press conference, Auburn HC Hugh Freeze shared more details about his game plan.

"Jackson didn't force anything and took what they gave," Freeze said (as per a tweet by Justin Ferguson). "They were determined not to let us throw it down the field. They played two-high safeties the entire night."
Ad
Ad

This year is important if Freeze wants to keep his Auburn job. In two seasons, he has a 12-14 record. However, with Arnold as the starting quarterback, things could be different in 2025.

The Auburn Tigers next take on the Ball State Cardinals at home in Jordan-Hare Stadium on Sept. 6. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU at 7:30 pm ET. Can Arnold help his team continue their momentum and become a contender for the 12-team playoffs this year?

About the author
Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Twitter icon

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Know More

Auburn Tigers Fans? Check out the latest Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications