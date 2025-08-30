"Walk in yo trap take over yo trap": Jackson Arnold channels his inner 2Chainz rapper after clinical performance in Auburn's 38-24 win vs. Baylor

Jackson Arnold flourished on his debut with the Auburn Tigers on Friday as the quarterback helped Hugh Freeze's team to a 38-24 victory over the Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium. Arnold showcased his dual-threat abilities, recording 108 passing yards along with 137 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.Freshman quarterback Deuce Knight shared a video on social media of Arnold celebrating his first Auburn win in the locker room. The quarterback vibed and hummed the lyrics of rapper Bankroll Fresh's Take Over Your Trap song, which featured 2 Chainz and Skooly.&quot;Walk in yo trap take over yo trap,&quot; Arnold sang while walking down the locker room.Last season, Jackson Arnold played for the Oklahoma Sooners. He was the starting quarterback for four games before being replaced by Michael Hawkins Jr. They finished with a 6- 7record and an Armed Forces Bowl loss to the Navy Midshipmen.Meanwhile, Hugh Freeze had a disappointing campaign with Auburn in 2024. Under starting quarterback Payton Thorne, they failed to qualify for the bowl games, recording a 5-7 campaign. Thorne declared for the 2025 NFL Draft, where he signed with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent before getting waived on Aug. 25.Auburn HC Hugh Freeze opens up about Jackson Arnold's rushing gameOn Friday, Jackson Arnold focused more on running with the ball than making passing plays in the field. In the post-game press conference, Auburn HC Hugh Freeze shared more details about his game plan.&quot;Jackson didn't force anything and took what they gave,&quot; Freeze said (as per a tweet by Justin Ferguson). &quot;They were determined not to let us throw it down the field. They played two-high safeties the entire night.&quot;Justin Ferguson @JFergusonAULINKAuburn HC Hugh Freeze: &quot;Jackson (Arnold) didn't force anything and took what they gave us. They were determined not to let us throw it down the field. They played two-high safeties the entire night.&quot;This year is important if Freeze wants to keep his Auburn job. In two seasons, he has a 12-14 record. However, with Arnold as the starting quarterback, things could be different in 2025.The Auburn Tigers next take on the Ball State Cardinals at home in Jordan-Hare Stadium on Sept. 6. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU at 7:30 pm ET. Can Arnold help his team continue their momentum and become a contender for the 12-team playoffs this year?