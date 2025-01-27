Walter Nolen heaps praise on Will Campbell: "NFL level of preparation"

Ole Miss defensive tackle Walter Nolen just heaped a ton of praise on LSU Tigers offensive tackle Will Campbell.

Nolen spoke to "104.5 ESPN Radio" this week before the Senior Bowl. During the interview, Nolen was asked who he felt was the best offensive lineman he played against this year. The defensive tackle didn't hesitate to name Campbell, who he felt had an "NFL level of preparation."

"I would probably have to just go ahead and say, probably just Will Campbell," Nolen said. "Probably just because he was probably the most prepared. I feel like he prepared the best out of all the offensive lineman that I played. I feel like he just had that NFL level of preparation."

Will Campbell ready to make an impact in the NFL

Campbell's praise from Nolen is certainly warranted given his resume at the collegiate level. The Tiger has proven himself one of college football's most dominant linemen. He's currently the top-ranked offensive tackle on most draft analysts' boards and is expected to go early in round one of the 2025 NFL draft.

Throughout his collegiate career, Campbell has been a two-time First-team All-SEC team selection, the 2024 Jacobs Blocking Trophy recipient and a consensus All-American from 2024. With such a decorated junior season with LSU this past year, it's no surprise that Campbell decided to forego his senior year in Louisiana and declare for the draft.

NCAA Football: Kentucky at Mississippi - Source: Imagn

As for Nolen, he also brings an impressive collegiate resume to the NFL. After beginning his first two seasons with the Texas A&M Aggies, Nolen transferred to Ole Miss for his junior year. During this past season with the Rebels, Nolen recorded 48 tackles and six and a half sacks. His efforts earned him a consensus All-American selection and a First-team All-SEC selection on the season.

Most mock drafts suppose Nolen will get selected late in the first round or early in the second. When it's all said and done, it will be interesting to see where both Nolen and Campbell end up once they finally make their way up to the professional level. No matter where the two end up, given their talents, they're sure to impact whichever club they end up with.

The 2025 NFL draft will happen at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, from Thursday, April 24, to Saturday, April 26.

