Walter Payton's son pays tribute to Virginia McCaskey as Bears owner dies aged 102

Chicago Bears owner Virginia McCaskey died at the age of 102, the team announced on Thursday. Tributes from NFL fans poured in on social media after McCaskey's death was announced and Walter Payton's son Jarrett Payton also honored the late Bears owner.

"Rest in peace, Virginia McCaskey, one of the kindest, most loving, & thoughtful individuals I've ever had the privilege to meet," Payton wrote on X. "You always welcomed my family into yours with open arms, treating us as if we were your own. Our hearts are heavy, & our thoughts & prayers are with the entire McCaskey family during this difficult time."

Trending

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jarrett Payton's late father, Walter Payton, played his entire 13-year NFL career with the Bears from 1975 to 1987. The running back led Chicago to its only Super Bowl win to date back in 1986 and earned nine Pro Bowl honors.

When Walter Payton passed away in 1999, the league named the Man of the Year Award after him. The highly-coveted award recognizes a player for his involvement with the community. Last year, Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward won the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell pays tribute to Virginia McCaskey

Late Chicago Bears owner Virginia McCaskey - Source: Getty

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell released a statement after the passing of Virginia McCaskey, paying special tribute to the late Bears owner.

"Virginia Halas McCaskey, the matriarch of the Chicago Bears and daughter of George Halas, the founder of the NFL, leaves a legacy of class, dignity, and humanity," Goodell said. "Faith, family and football - in that order - were her north stars and she lived by the simple adage to always 'do the right thing.'"

"The Bears that her father started meant the world to her and he would be proud of the way she continued the family business with such dedication and passion," Goodell said in his statement. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the McCaskey and Halas families and Bears fans around the world."

McCaskey was the daughter of Bears founder George Halas. She took over the franchise after her father passed away in 1983 and became the longest-tenured owner in the NFL in 2019. McCaskey was the owner of the Bears when they won their only Super Bowl.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chicago Bears Nation! Check out the latest Chicago Bears Schedule and dive into the Bears Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.