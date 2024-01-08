"Wanted white tops and purple pants": Washington Huskies' championship uniform pumps up CFB world as Michael Penix Jr eyes maiden title

The Washington Huskies will face the Michigan Wolverines on Monday evening in the 2024 College Football Playoff national championship game.

This will be the first CFP national championship game the second-ranked Huskies (13-0) have played in. A victory will give them their third national championship.

They reached the title game by beating the third-ranked Texas Longhorns 37-31 in the Sugar Bowl.

In the run-up to this game, the Huskies have revealed the uniform that the likes of Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. will be wearing.

The Huskies will wear a uniform consisting of a white top, white pants and a gold helmet. They hope that this uniform will be seen on the players lifting the national championship trophy.

How did the fans react to this unveiling? Let's have a look at some of the reactions.

The fans seem to be unhappy with the Huskies’ choice of an all-white uniform. While the all-white can reflect the harsh cold environment that the state of Washington is known for, the fans are noticing a lack of a certain color that is associated with the Washington Huskies

The lack of purple on these uniforms is noticeable. For a team that normally plays in purple and has a purple logo, the absence of the color may annoy its fans.

Washington is the road team for this game, and road teams normally wear white jerseys. However, they can wear whatever color pants they want. They normally wear purple pants, something that many Huskies fans wanted to see the team wear in the national championship game.

But while some are unhappy with an element of this uniform, a victory for the Huskies would create history for a manufacturer.

Adidas and Washington

The Huskies uniform is manufactured by Adidas. If they win the national championship on Monday night, they will break the streak of teams that wear Nike-made uniforms winning the national championship. The last time to do this was Auburn in 2010, whose uniforms were made by Under Armour.

The relationship between Washington and Adidas is strong, considering that both group's rivals, the Oregon Ducks and Nike, are forever paired together as Nike was founded in Oregon.