Warde Manuel salary: How much does Michigan AD earn? Looking at CFB playoff committee chairman's contract structure, net worth and more 

A salary bump for Warde Manuel could be in the works. It has been a big week for the Michigan athletic director, who was announced as the chairman of the College Football Playoff selection committee.

Manuel is riding high off the Wolverines' CFP title win, particularly, as standing behind coach Jim Harbaugh was not a slam-dunk choice. Manuel has seemingly pushed all the right moves in Ann Arbor.

Warde Manuel salary

Manuel, shown here in 2019, imposed a pay cut on himself in 2020 to help UM athletics weather the COVID-19 pandemic.

Warde Manuel's base salary from Michigan sits at $1,227,100. He signed a five-year extension at Michigan in 2021, which called for an opening annual salary of $1.1 million.

Manuel earned an $800,000 annual salary with Michigan under his 2016 contract. It increased to approximately $940,000 in 2020, but during the COVID-19 pandemic, he took a 10% pay cut to help UM trim athletic expenses.

CFP Selection Chair Money?

While Manuel's selection as CFP selection committee chair carries prestige, one thing it doesn't carry is money.

Selection committee members are barred from collecting any salary for their work, but their expenses are covered. The selection could indirectly help Manuel's earnings, though.

UM extension?

With Manuel's contract expiring in 2026, the combination of a football title and Manuel's new title might help earn him an extension (and accompanying raise). Rumors are flying that UM is contemplating an extension.

Some have speculated that Warde Manuel's salary could be doubled in an extension.

Such a move would leap him from near the middle of the pack of Power Five conference athletic director salaries toward a spot near the top. Texas AD Chris Del Conte has earned around $2.5 million, which ranks him as the likely top earner in the profession.

Possible net worth?

Many athletic directors earn salaries more in keeping with high-ranking University officials than with top football or basketball coaches. Website PeopleAI.com estimates Manuel's net worth at $2.88 million, a fraction of the annual value of former UM coach Jim Harbaugh's contract.

Following Harbaugh's exit to the NFL, Manuel recently hired Michigan assistant Sherrone Moore to the head job. Moore's annual salary starts at around $5.5 million.

Manuel's path to UM

A former defensive tackle on Bo Schembechler's Michigan football teams, Manuel made some detours working back to Michigan.

Manuel was the athletic director at Buffalo from 2005 to 2012 and at the University of Connecticut from 2012 to 2016. In 2015, Warde Manuel earned just under $500,000 in salary for his work at UConn.

Will Warde Manuel's salary get a raise? Should he get that extension? Let us know what you think below in the comments section.