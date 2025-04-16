Warren Sapp spotted complaining about Colorado’s bad practice to Marshall Faulk after Coach Prime called it off

Colorado Buffaloes pass rush coordinator Warren Sapp wasn't happy with the team's practice.

The Buffaloes were having spring practice, and Sapp wasn't happy with how the players were practicing. During the practice, he went to Faulk and complained about how bad the practice was.

"What are we doing, they lost their mind, man. Jumping offside, getting gassed on the quarterback run," Sapp said in the video to Faulk.

Warren Sapp clearly thought his team should have been doing better at this stage of spring practice. Sapp thought the pass rushers struggled to get after the quarterback, as well as jumping offside.

Sapp joined Colorado in 2024 as he is helping Deion Sanders on his coaching staff. He's a former star pass rusher in the NFL and was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Sapp finished his pro career with 573 tackles, 96.5 sacks, 19 forced fumbles, 4 interceptions, and 3 defensive touchdowns.

Deion Sanders ends Colorado's spring practice early

Deion Sanders was frustrated with his team's spring practice, so he ended it early.

Sanders felt like they weren't practicing, so he decided to end it and called out his players for their lackluster effort.

"That's the worst practice I've been in as a part of this school," Sanders told his team, via SI. "We just had three plays, that's all we want. There ain't nobody out here that's giving it their all in any one of those plays. Right now, let's forget it. Put your helmets down, and let's go ahead and condition, and we gonna do a walk-through... We ain't getting nothing out of practice."

Defensive coordinator Robert Livingston, meanwhile, was also frustrated with the team's practice and felt like they needed to be more consistent.

"Whether it's in training camp or last spring, when you go against your offense, you're either great or you stink. There's nothing in between," Livingston said following Tuesday's practice. "It's been some really good days, some days (we) struggle. I'm looking for consistency, both as a defense overall, as well as players."

Colorado reached the bowl game last season and they are looking to build off of that in 2025.

The Buffaloes will open their 2025 college football season on August 29 against Georgia Tech.

