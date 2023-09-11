Was Mel Tucker fired or suspended? Analyzing the aftermath of Brenda Tracy's s*xual allegations

Mel Tucker was suspended by the Michigan State Spartans on Sunday after allegedly sexually harassing anti-rape activist Brenda Tracy.

According to reports, Tucker and Tracy had a phone call in April 2022, where the Spartans head coach made sexual comments and masturbated during a phone call between the two.

After Tracy had filed a complaint, Tucker admitted that the phone call took place but added that the two were having consensual phone sex. It was also reported that Tucker had tried to romantically pursue Tracy since she was hired by the school.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Michigan State leaders were reportedly made aware of the complaint in December, but the exact details were not known before it was published on Sunday. Following that, Michigan State athletic director Alan Haller announced that Tucker would be suspended without pay while the school conducts an investigation into the alleged sexual harassment:

"The university's objective has been and remains focused on conducting a fair, thorough and unbiased investigation and allowing the processes to play out."

Following the Spartans being made aware of the incident, Michigan State hired a third-party investigator who recommended that the school hold a hearing to decide if Tucker violated any policy.

How long will Mel Tucker be suspended?

At the moment, Mel Tucker is suspended indefinitely, and there's no timeline on when the suspension will be lifted or if he will be fired. Michigan State will be doing a full investigation before making any decision, so it will likely take a while for the same to take place.

With Tucker being suspended indefinitely, it has been announced that longtime Spartsn assistant coach Harlon Barnett will serve as interim head coach. Moreover, former Spartan head coach Mark Dantonio, who retired in 2020, will return to work as an associate head coach.

As the Spartans head coach, Mel Tucker registered a 20-14 record in three full seasons and the first two games this year, but he went 12-13 against the Big Ten.

Looking to place a bet on Week 2's college football games? Explore our best offer for new users on FanDuel