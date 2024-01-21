Washington CB Jabbar Muhammad heaps praise on $5 million worth Kalen DeBoer amid Alabama’s player exodus - “He never flinches”

The college football landscape was shaken by the news of Washington Huskies cornerback Jabbar Muhammad entering the transfer portal. The announcement came mere days after UW coach Kalen DeBoer was hired to lead the Alabama Crimson Tide.

DeBoer's arrival coincides with a player exodus in Tuscaloosa following legendary coach Nick Saban's retirement. Safety Caleb Downs, wide receiver Isaiah Bond and offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor are just a few prominent departures amid the recent Tide turnover.

However, Muhammad has painted a contrasting picture, praising DeBoer, who has a net worth of $5 million, per Clutch Points, and sharing effervescent impressions of his Alabama visit.

"I can tell you what I do know, I do know that Coach DeBoer is a winner," Muhammad said. "Me getting an opportunity to play with him again on a bigger stage in the SEC. That's really what the pitch was."

Muhammad was particularly impressed by DeBoer's leadership style.

"He's going to let the team be player-led which are, in most cases, the best teams," Muhammad said. "He's also going to establish a culture there that attracts people.”

"He never flinches, and his teams are never going to flinch. He's going to prepare everybody the right way,” he added. “Everybody knows his offense and his great offensive mind. The offense is going to score points, and he's putting together a really good defensive staff. I suggest to everyone to get behind Coach DeBoer because he's really special."

Jabbar Muhammad narrowed his options down to a final trio of schools

Muhammad is still weighing his options for his next college football destination. The talented cornerback has praised Alabama but has yet to commit to the Crimson Tide. He is also considering the Oregon Ducks and Texas Longhorns, according to reports.

Muhammad was a standout player in the Pac-12 in 2023, earning first-team honors. He had 46 tackles, three picks and 14 pass breakups last season.

It will be interesting to see where Jabbar Muhammad ultimately decides to land.

