Washington football starting QB: Who will start for Jedd Fisch in Week 1?

The Washington Huskies are in an interesting spot. They were able to make the national championship game last season but saw their coach and quarterback not be with the program eight months later.

With new coach Jedd Fisch not having any allegiance toward quarterbacks in the program, it was announced that transfer quarterback Will Rogers would be the starter this season.

Rogers was with the Mississippi State Rebels for the last four seasons before transferring to the Washington Huskies. In his collegiate career, he has gone 1301-of-1876 (69.4%) for 12,315 yards with 94 touchdowns and 28 interceptions.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Getting a veteran starting quarterback from the SEC will certainly help as the Huskies get adjusted to playing in the Big Ten Conference.

Trending

What should the Washington Huskies expect out of Will Rogers?

The Washington Huskies were able to win the Pac-12 conference championship last season. They were able to dominate with Michael Penix Jr under center.

The schedule is tough this year. But with Will Rogers coming from the Southeastern Conference and playing extremely well, there is no need to believe he will struggle.

The defenses he will be going up against this season will be difficult, with games against the Michigan Wolverines, Iowa Hawkeyes and Penn State Nittany Lions.

However, there are not too many differences between these teams and the likes of which he has gone up against before. These include the Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide, teams he has faced over the previous four college football seasons.

Washington Huskies coach Jedd Fisch has a lot of new faces in the offense as well. But with the wide receiver trio of Jeremiah Hunter, Denzel Boston and Giles Jackson, and tight end Quentin Moore along with running back Jonah Coleman, this offense should be amongst the best in the Big Ten.

Jedd Fisch was coach of the Arizona Wildcats last season and that team finished eighth in passing yards (308.3) and 21st in points (34.3) per game. This will be something to watch for as Fisch will let Will Rogers dominate the game and put up massive numbers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback