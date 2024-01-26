Washington's new $50M coach Jedd Fisch scores major win as 2 Huskies QBs withdraw from the transfer portal in a day

Jedd Fisch took over as head coach of the Washington Huskies after Kalen DeBoer was named the new Alabama coach.

After DeBoer left and Fisch took over, several UW players entered the transfer portal immediately. This included quarterbacks Will Rogers and Dermaricus Davis.

However, in one day, Rogers decided to withdraw his name from the transfer portal, while four-star freshman early enrollee Davis also announced he was staying at Washington.

Rogers had transferred from Mississippi State and was the presumed starter to replace Michael Penix Jr., who will be off to the NFL. But, after DeBoer's exit, Rogers entered the transfer portal to explore his options. Now, he has decided to stay with Washington.

After announcing his intention to remain in Seattle, Will Rogers spoke to ESPN about his confidence in Jedd Fisch.

"Some of the guys at Washington," Rogers said. "The team went 14-1 last year. If we can pick up where we left off, obviously, it's going to be a tough task, but I think it's why you come to Washington. It's obviously a new conference and things like that. But I have a lot of faith in coach Fisch and feel like he'll be ready to have us compete at a high level."

Last year at Mississippi State, Rogers went 142 for 237 yards for 1,626 yards, 12 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Dermaricus Davis, meanwhile, is a four-star recruit and was the No. 17 quarterback nationally by 247Sports.

"Coach Fisch and coach [Jimmie] Dougherty have great offensive minds with a great scheme that I feel fits my play style," Davis told 247sports. "I’m big on development and these are coaches I’m familiar with that I know can make me better."

Jedd Fisch retaining Rogers and Davis is big news for the Huskies program.

Jedd Fisch was a top target for Washington

After Kalen DeBoer took the head coaching job at Alabama, the Washington Huskies moved quickly to hire Jedd Fisch. As per Arizona Sports, Fisch signed a $50 million, seven-year contract and will earn a salary of $7.75 million per season.

According to Washington athletic director Troy Dannen, the former Arizona Wildcats coach was the top target for the program:

"We wanted to move quickly but thoroughly, and sought out a coach who would build on our foundation, bring energy to the program, has a track record of success, is an elite recruiter and was someone who young men wanted to play for.

"We found all of those characteristics and more in Jedd Fisch. It became clear through our conversations that he shares our values and our vision for UW Football, and he is the right coach at the right time."

The Huskies are set to open their 2024 season on Aug. 31 against Weber State.