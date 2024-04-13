WATCH: $1.6M NIL-valued Alabama QB Jalen Milroe shows off pitching skills during Crimson Tide baseball game

Jalen Milroe is ready for the A-Day action and showed it ahead of an Alabama Crimson Tide baseball game. The Tide’s very own football superstar walked out before their baseball program took on the Arkansas Razorbacks on Friday and showcased his arm strength. He threw a tracer off the ceremonial first pitch of the game and made it evident that he could have done well as a baseball pitcher.

Milroe took over as Alabama's QB last year after Bryce Young departed to live his NFL dream. He quickly made the position his own after initial setbacks and led the team to the playoffs. Now, another season is starting under a new head coach but it seems like Milroe is carrying the confidence of last year into it.

Here is Tide QB Milroe, who has a $1.6 million NIL value according to One3, showing off his pitching skills ahead of the Alabama vs Arkansas baseball game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

The Crimson Tide are in for a busy sports weekend in Tuscaloosa. On the one hand, the baseball team is hosting the Razorbacks for a weekend series at the Sewell-Thomas Stadium. On the other hand, Milroe and his football teammates are up for their annual spring scrimmage at the Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday.

Alabama Baseball rallied late in the game to give the unanimous No.1 team in the country a genuine scare. The Crimson Tide scored three runs in the bottom of the eighth but ultimately fell short as the Razorbacks continued their winning run with a 5-3 victory.

Jalen Milroe trying to master the system under Kalen DeBoer

Jalen Milroe performed exceptionally well under Nick Saban last year. But as he was getting used to the system, the legendary head coach decided to step down from the helm and retire at the end of the 2023 season. Now, the QB is trying to do the same thing under new head coach Kalen DeBoer.

“We're just trying to master the system that we have here, master get to know your teammate, master going to classroom on time, master taking care of your body nutrition. So that's right now, we have goals that we have to attack right now to further along get to any of our long term goals,” Jalen Milroe told Paul Finebaum.

Alabama A-Day will give a glimpse of how ready the team is under DeBoer. The spring scrimmage will kick off at 3 PM (ET) and fans can catch all the action on ESPN.

Poll : Will Jalen Milroe thrive under Kalen DeBoer? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion