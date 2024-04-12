"Trying to master the system that we have here": $1.6M NIL-valued Jalen Milroe talks about life after Nick Saban ahead of first season under HC DeBoer

Alabama QB Jalen Milroe is gearing up for a different era under new head coach Kalen DeBoer. Following Nick Saban's retirement in January, the former Washington HC was brought in to fill the void in Tuscaloosa. Since then, Crimson Tide fans have been waiting in bated breath to witness if DeBoer can continue the winning tradition that Saban established during his 15-season stint.

Before the start of a new season under DeBoer, fans will witness Alabama's A-Day game as a part of spring practice. While speaking to Paul Finebaum recently, Jalen Milroe, who has a $1.6 million NIL valuation per On3, spoke up about life in Tuscaloosa following Nick Saban's retirement.

During the interview, Milroe was questioned about how they are currently dealing with criticisms and predictions about how the Crimson Tide will no longer be a top SEC team under Kalen DeBoer. The QB stated that the only opinions that matter are the ones coming internally as they try to minimize outside noise and improve their focus.

"With anything, all we have to do is worry about within and have internal factors within our building. Because the only opinions that matter is all of us in that building. Our coaches, the players within our team, that's all that matters for us," Milroe said on 'The Paul Finebaum Show'.

Jalen Milroe then went on to talk about how the team is currently working on achieving short-term goals to realize the long-term plans that they have for themselves as a team.

"That sort of goes back to the short term goals and the long term goals. Right now we're in the short term goals. We're just trying to master the system that we have here, master get to know your teammate, master going to classroom on time, master taking care of your body nutrition. So that's right now we have goals that we have to attack right now to further along get to any of our long term goals. (11:00)

Last season, as the starting QB, Jalen Milroe led the Alabama Crimson Tide to an SEC Championship and a playoff berth. Unfortunately, the team lost their semifinal game to the Michigan Wolverines. Milroe finished the season with 2,834 passing yards and 23 TD passes.

Kalen DeBoer heaps praise on Jalen Milroe's offensive abilities

As the QB continues to settle down under a new offensive scheme, it seems like coach DeBoer is content with the output he has witnessed so far. Recently, the new Alabama HC praised Milroe's abilities on the field and stated they are looking forward to utilizing his running game and him as a dual-threat QB this upcoming season.

"He's certainly got a different skill set. Him as a runner is something that you have to make sure that you're gonna be able to utilize. He's gotta be able to distribute the football and make the throws, make the reads. He's really growing and developing that way," DeBoer said.

It will be interesting to see if the offensive mastermind of Kalen DeBoer can help Jalen Milroe realize his maximum potential on the field this upcoming season.

