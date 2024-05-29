WATCH: $160M worth rapper announces that Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl will provide NIL deals for all players

The Arizona Bowl is a postseason college football game held in Tuscon, Arizona. The 2024 edition of the game will have a new sponsor, drinks brand Gin & Juice, which is owned by rapper Snoop Dogg.

Snoop Dogg, who has a net value of $160 million (according to celebrity networth.com) on Tuesday announced a plan to make the Arizona Bowl unique among its peers. The Arizona Bowl will be the first bowl to award those who play in the game with NIL deals.

Ever since the NIL era began in 2021, college football players have been allowed to make money off the deals they make with brands. This has led to a number of players entering the transfer portal (and even a change in transfer portal rules) to maximize their earnings.

These deals normally go to the best-performing and most well-known athletes who normally play at major schools that are in contention for the national championship. The majority of teams in the smaller conferences are less likely to be involved in large deals.

Snoop Dogg wants to help that situation. By awarding an NIL deal for those who play in the Arizona Bowl, he is helping and rewarding those players who have worked to reach this stage.

The Arizona Bowl has been dominated by the Mountain West

The Arizona Bowl played its first game in 2015. The bowl has tie-ins with the Mountain West Conference and the Mid-American Conference, which are in the Group of Five.

The Arizona Bowl was been mostly dominated by programs from the Mountain West, with the Wyoming Cowboys (the school that gave us Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen) winning two editions, including the most recent one in 2023.

Apart from the Cowboys, the Nevada Wolf Pack, another Mountain West school, are the only program to win the Arizona Bowl on more than one occasion.

The dominance by the Mountain West is not surprising. The conference features middle powers such as Wyoming, Nevada, UNLV and San Diego State.

In 2024, the teams could become stronger as the conference has made a deal with the two remaining teams from the ruins of the PAC-12. Many Mountain West teams will face Oregon State and Washington State.

This regular exposure to what should be teams in a power conference might boost their on-field performances, leading to more dominant performances over the MAC teams.

