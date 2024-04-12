WATCH: 3x SB champ Travis Kelce and brother Jason Kelce make grand entrance in return to alma mater Cincinnati

Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce are two of the biggest names to have played their college football for the Cincinnati Bearcats. The brothers, who have accounted for nine and seven Pro Bowl selections, respectively, returned to their alma mater to host a live episode of their podcast, New Heights.

The pair entered the Fifth Third Arena, where the event is being held, to massive fanfare. Barstsool Cincinnati shared footage of their entrance to Twitter, captioning the post:

"WELCOME BACK TO CAMPUS TRAVIS AND JASON KELCE 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥"

Jason was the first to join the Bearcats, walking on as a true freshman running back in 2006. During the season, which he redshirted, he changed his position to fullback and eventually offensive line. Over the following four seasons, he appeared in 47 games on the line, earning second-team All-Big East honors in 2009 and 2010.

While he was not selected until the sixth round of the 2011 NFL Draft, he established himself as one of the best centers in the league. In 13 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, Kelce was named a first-team All-Pro six times and a Pro Bowler seven times. He also helped the Eagles win their first Super Bowl in franchise history.

Travis joined his brother on the Bearcats in 2008 as an unheralded tight end prospect. After redshirting his true freshman season, he caught one pass for three yards and added 47 rushing yards and two touchdowns on eight carries the following season. Kelce was then suspended from the program for the 2010 season after violating team rules.

He caught 13 passes for 150 yards and two touchdowns upon his return before breaking out the following year. Kelce accounted for 722 receiving yards and eight touchdowns on 45 receptions, earning first-team All-Big East honors.

He was selected in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft and has spent his entire 11-year career with the Kansas City Chiefs. Kelce has recorded 907 receptions for 11,328 yards and 74 touchdowns. He has established himself as one of the greatest tight ends in league history, winning three Super Bowls and earning All-Pro honors seven times, including four first-team selections, and Pro Bowl honors nine times.

How did fans react to Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce returning to campus?

Fans had a mixed reaction to the return of Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce. One user claimed the former deserves boos, likely because he plays for the Kansas City Chiefs:

"I couldn’t care less if he went to UC bro deserves boos"

Another user had a similar reaction:

"BOO- NO KC CHIEFS WELCOME HERE!"

One fan said it is weird that Travis Kelce does not play for the hometown Cincinnati Bengals:

"It’s weird he’s not a Bengal lol"

One fan found a way to take a shot at Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James:

"Sick of seeing and hearing about this guy but at least that is less we have to see and hear about that has been Lebron."

One fan said that the entrance was electric:

"Trav is right. This is ELECTRIC!!"

One user wants more podcast episodes in front of live audiences:

"We need more new heights live shows!!!"