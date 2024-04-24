WATCH: $45,000,000 worth Deion Sanders reveals unique reason behind son Shilo Sanders’ nickname “bob”

Deion Sanders and his kids Deion Jr., Shedeur and Shilo Sanders, share a close bond with each other. Like in every family, they have unique nicknames for each other, each with some back stories to them. Coach Prime revealed one such story behind a nickname for Shilo Sanders.

Shilo is called Bob by his dad, and recently, the duo revealed the real reason behind it in a video shared on Instagram. In the video, Coach Prime can be seen asking the Colorado Buffaloes cornerback to explain how the nickname came about. Shilo then went on to reveal that ‘Bob’ actually was an acronym for ‘Bag Of Balls’.

Here is what the Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders and son Shilo Sanders said about the cornerbacks’ nickname.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Why do I call you Bob?,” Coach Prime asked his son.

“Let me tell you the real reason. Bob. So you know it's us two. We are a pair, a pair of balls,” Shilo replied.

When Deion pressed his son by asking the meaning of the nickname, Shilo gave a hilarious reply that also stunned the cornerback's brother Deion Sanders Jr, who is also known as Bucky.

“Bag of balls,” he said.

Coach Prime, who has a net worth of $45 million (per Celebrity Net Worth), is preparing his team for the Big 12 test in the upcoming college football season this fall. He would want to have a better record to show for than he had at the end of his debut season in Boulder. However, intense training sessions can also be stressful. Stories like that of Shilo’s nickname could be something the players need to lighten the mood and burden.

Deion Sanders hyping up the Colorado Buffaloes ahead of the Spring Games

Deion Sanders can joke to lighten the mood for his Colorado team and he can also hype them up with some intense words during workout. During one such training session in the buildup to the upcoming Colorado Spring Games, he asked the players if anyone in the team wanted to tap out.

“I’m gonna ask for one last time, is there anybody else who wants to tap out? I say that everyday and what happens? Somebody taps. Is there anybody else who wants to tap out?” he was seen saying bin a video shared by ‘Well Off Media'.

The Spring Games are scheduled for April 27 at Folsom Field, the football home of the Buffaloes. It is expected to be a sellout event with fans pouring in to see Coach Prime’s boys and their preparation for the upcoming season.