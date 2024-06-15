Devin Sanchez, a 5-star cornerback and Ohio State Buckeyes commit, is impressing fans with his extraordinary athletic abilities. His latest feat, successfully squatting 460 pounds, demonstrates his remarkable strength and physicality.

The famous footballer, 6'2" and weighing 170 pounds, has the strength and agility to overpower the playing field. Sanchez's extraordinary squatting power underlines his other muscle areas, which may be the most influential endnote to his college years.

Sanchez has accumulated numerous accolades. He was ranked as the No. 2 player in Texas, the No. 2 cornerback in the nation and the No. 6 player overall by On3 Industry rankings. His standout performance at the 2024 All-American Bowl, where he announced his commitment to Ohio State during halftime, further solidified his reputation.

Sanchez is also a standout track athlete. He boasts an impressive timings of 10.8 seconds in the 100-meter dash and 49.45 seconds in the 400-meter dash.

Per 247Sports, the 5-star prospect is the No. 6 prospect and the No. 2 cornerback in the class of 2025. He has received offers from high-profile education institutions such as Alabama, Texas A&M, LSU, Oklahoma, Texas and USC.

Despite having another season to play at North Shore High School in Houston, Sanchez committed early to Ohio State.

"I called [cornerbacks] coach [Tim] Walton and [head] coach [Ryan] Day and let them know after the visit it felt like home. I was supposed to visit Bama and LSU after, but didn't go. I figured, why not make the move? They were the only team showing true love," he told Wilfong of 247Sports.

Devin Sanchez boosts Ohio State’s top-rated 2025 recruiting class at OT7 championships

The Ohio State Buckeyes boast the highest-rated 2025 recruiting class in the nation. This momentum began in January with the pivotal commitment of 5-star cornerback Devin Sanchez.

Sanchez has dominated the OT7 flag football championships, leading South Florida Express to victory. His performance has been instrumental in building Ohio State's 2025 class alongside star quarterback Tavien St. Clair.

Sanchez's elite skills were on full display during the tournament. Sanchez's hands were impressive, allowing him to make plays even when not in perfect position.

A tournament highlight was Sanchez's high-point interception against Fleaux, which earned him MVP of the day from On3 Sports. Although his final day wasn't flawless, Sanchez played a crucial role in South Florida Express's championship win over the Coastline Stars.

Sanchez had two interceptions and a leaping pic ran back for a touchdown. He contributed in three passes.