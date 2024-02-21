WATCH: $70,000,000-worth Nick Saban drops verdict on whether or not former Alabama HC will pick roll tide during College GameDay

ESPN's College GameDay - which will feature former Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban - has over the years become an iconic part of many college football fans’ game day.

The show, hosted by Kirk Herbstreit is held each week on the campus of the University, which is playing one of the key matchups of the week. One of the most notable parts of the show is when the panelists make their predictions for the day's games.

This season, College GameDay has a new member of the panel: the legendary former Alabama coach Saban, who told Ryan Hennessy, a local reporter for NBC in Alabama, if he would pick the Crimson Tide if GameDay made its way to Tuscaloosa.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

“I don't know if you always have to pick the team that you think is going to win. You're allowed to have a spiritual feeling of who you like and who you want to win."

Here's the video:

Expand Tweet

Saban, who has a net worth of $70 million, did not confirm that he would pick the Crimson Tide if he was in Tuscaloosa. But, in other interviews, he has said that he will always pick Alabama, which is not surprising.

Saban is heavily associated with the Alabama program, giving them a level of success they had never seen before. Many fans view him in an extremely positive light and may struggle this season to adapt to new coach Kalen DeBoer.

The presence of many college football fans during the taping of College Game Day not only adds to the atmosphere of the show but puts pressure on those related to a program to back them.

Saban, though, will not feel this pressure from fans and will deliver the pick that will be seen positively by Crimson Tide fans.

Also Read: "I'm gonna pick Alabama every chance": Nick Saban couldn't resist his love for Crimson Tide as former coach vows to back Bama nation forever

Alabama in 2024: The first season without Nick Saban

The Crimson Tide will have their first year without Nick Saban in 2024. Saban had been the head coach of Alabama since 2007. During his 17-year stint with the program, he led them to six national championships wins.

For most of his time at Alabama, they were always part of the national conversation and a place where the best players wanted to go to, but, now, things will be different.

Under new coach Kalen DeBoer, the Crimson Tide experienced a mass exodus of key talent. Most went to Alabama's rivals, like the Georgia Bulldogs, who under Kirby Smart are likely to challenge Alabama for the SEC Championship.

Additionally, the SEC will be different this year, with the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners, two competitive and historic programs, joining the conference to provide additional competition to the Crimson Tide.

Saban's retirement marked the end of the old ways in the SEC. Alabama will need to adapt to the new landscape to remain a competitive team, that those on College Game Day, including their former coach will be confident to pick.

Also Read: It will be a lot of fun": Nick Saban vows to remain biased towards Alabama on College GameDay amid rumors of him replacing Lee Corso