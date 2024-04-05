Travis Scott hopped around colleges and reached Los Angeles to meet with Lincoln Riley’s Trojans on Thursday afternoon. The rapper showed up at USC's spring camp practice session to electrify the atmosphere. It was the last stop on Scott’s college tour with Fanatics in connection with his new clothing line.

In a video shared by USC on X, the rapper was spotted entering the practice field welding a replica sword as the Trojans' squad gathered around him and joined him in a celebratory mood.

Here is the video of Travis Scott, who is worth $80 million per CelebrityNetWorth, at the USC Trojans practice session in Los Angeles:

Scott had arrived at USC to launch his new apparel line that includes the Trojans branded hoodies, shirts and shorts. The clothing line, called "Jack Goes Back to College," is in collaboration with Fanatics and Philadelphia-based Mitchell & Ness.

Before coming to USC, the rapper had similar stops in Austin with Steve Sarkisian's Texas Longhorns and Brian Kelly’s LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge. He launched similar college-themed apparel for those schools as well.

According to the "SICKO MODE" rapper, the clothing line is a celebration of the idea of a college, its students and athletes.

“I think it’s one of the most amazing places where you really find yourself, as you’re going into societies where you’re really becoming yourself,” Scott told USC Annenberg Media.

The clothing line is part of the Cactus Jack brand.

Travis Scott’s excitement for Caitlin Clark vs. Angel Reese clash

Travis Scott is a huge follower of football at both college and professional levels. He was one of the celebrities who attended the CFP national championship game between the Michigan Wolverines and the Washington Huskies in January. But his sports fandom doesn't end with football.

Recently, he shared his excitement when the Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball star Caitlin Clark faced off against Angel Reese and the LSU Tigers in the Elite Eight of the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

The game was tied at 45-45 at halftime and Scott revealed that he was hooked on to the action. He didn't take sides, though, and seemed excited for both sets of players. Here is what he wrote on X:

Clark and the Hawkeyes emerged victorious in the end, winning the mouth-watering clash 94-87. They will be up against the UConn Huskies in the Final Four on Friday night. It remains to be seen if Travis Scott will be watching.

