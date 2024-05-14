WATCH: $800 million worth Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson once gifted his alma mater a special football locker room

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is one of the most recognized figures in popular culture. The famous WWE wrestler recently returned to the most recent Wrestlemania.

Dwayne Johnson, whose net worth is $800 million per Celebrity Net Worth.com, was once honored by his alma mater, the University of Miami.

A video posted on social media by ESPN, the Miami Hurricanes, showed off the locker rooms for the football program.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The locker rooms, named the "Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Football Locker Room," feature a sleek design with personalized displays and leather seats.

The locker rooms, alongside the university's basketball facilities, were renovated in 2022, but have they enabled the Hurricanes to improve on the field?

Have the Miami Hurricanes improved after the renovated locker rooms?

The locker rooms were renovated in the build-up to the 2022 season.

During the season before, the Hurricanes finished with a 7-5 record, which was similar to their records from the seasons before.

The 2022 Miami Hurricanes season was a setback from their previous season as they finished with a 5-7 record. However, this was also the first season under new coach Marco Cristobal. So the poor performance could be attributed to him having first-year nerves and trying to create a suitable play style for the Hurricanes.

Their 2023 season was an improvement on their previous season. The Hurricanes returned to having seven wins but struggled in the ACC, going 3-5. They also lost to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in the Pinstripe Bowl.

In short, the renovated locker rooms have not improved the Miami Hurricanes football program if their on-field results are anything to go by.

What was Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's football career like?

Dwayne Johnson was part of the Miami Hurricanes football team between 1990-1994, playing as a defensive tackle.

Dwayne Johnson was a part of the Hurricanes team that won the national championship in 1991 but was never able to make it as a starter on the team.

Former coordinator at Miami and the current head coach of the Oregon Ducks Ed Orgeron spoke about Dwayne Johnson while at Miami:

Dwayne was a good player, but he wasn’t one of our star players. We had some really good defensive linemen... He was very athletic, he had great gifts. Great strength. I coached at Syracuse, and if Dwayne had been there, he would have been one of the top linemen we ever had at Syracuse. He was that type of player."

In total, Dwayne Johnson played in 39 games, recording 77 tackles. While football didn't work out for him, he soon entered professional wrestling and became a household name because of it.

Do you think that the Miami Hurricanes will challenge for the Atlantic Coast Conference championship this year?