WATCH: Alabama legend Nick Saban cheers up crowd with electric shot at 2024 Regions Pro-Am in Birmingham

Former Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban fired up the crowd on Wednesday at the Regions Pro-Am golf tournament.

The Regions Pro-Am golf tournament is one of the five majors on the PGA Champions Tour. And Saban has been a yearly participant in the celebrity pro-Am tournament.

Saban hit a nice drive during his round on Wednesday that fired up the crowd.

Despite being 72, Saban still can hit the ball far off the tee. Alabama football fans also love Saban who led the program to six national championships during his time there.

Nick Saban set for broadcasting career

After retiring from coaching football, Nick Saban was hired to be a broadcaster for the upcoming college football season.

Saban will be a regular on College GameDay. His first broadcasting appearance was during the NFL draft, which he nailed according to College GameDay host Rece Davis.

“I thought he was sensational,” Davis said on The Pat McAfee Show. “He was so prepared, which comes as no surprise to you guys or to anyone else. He had studied tape. He had read stuff on guys. He had talked to general managers, he had talked to coaches."

"He knew this stuff inside out."

“There was a point a few days before, because of the ABC broadcast where it sort of focuses on the personalities and the paths that the players have taken to get to that point, he said ‘I wish someone had really let me in on this so I could have found out more about these stories.’ And I said, ‘No, no, we want you to be Nick Saban."

"You have plenty of these stories from playing against them, recruiting them, and running across them in camps. Just share them.'”

Saban will be a valuable addition to the desk, providing his coaching insights. His all-around football knowledge will be something fans will see more of.

