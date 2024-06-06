WATCH: Alabama players engage in community service, teaming up with food bank to feed the needy

The Alabama Crimson Tide is one of the premier college football programs in the country, producing scores of elite players in the last two decades. Under Nick Saban, the program focused on the overall development of the student-athletes, both on and off the field. It seems to be more of the same under the new head coach Kalen DeBoer.

The Crimson Tide shared a video on Instagram, showing their players engaged in community service. The program teamed up with the West Alabama food bank to feed people in need. Take a look at the video here.

“It's more than football,” the caption of the video read.

West Alabama Food Bank is a nonprofit organization and a part of the 200-member-strong Feeding America food bank network. According to their Instagram bio, the organization serves nine counties in the West Alabama region. Tuscaloosa being a part of the region makes the partnership even more prominent and unsurprising.

It isn't the first time Alabama players were seen giving back to the community. In May, Crimson Tide stars Malachi Moore and Justice Haynes joined the Blueprint baseball team to play video games and spend time with the kids. It was a part of an NIL initiative involving Moore and Haynes, and they interacted with the kids at the Murfreesboro, Tennessee, baseball training facility.

While Kalen DeBoer and crew prepare for their first season without Nick Saban since 2007, the legendary head coach is still involved in the football program’s community initiatives.

When Kalen DeBoer expressed his gratitude to Nick Saban and Alabama players for giving back

Nick Saban and his wife Terry Saban have been involved with many philanthropic activities, such as Habitat for Humanity. In April, they, along with several Alabama players, gave a family in need a roof over their head in Tuscaloosa.

Coach Saban's successor, Kalen DeBoer. took to X (formerly Twitter) to thank him and the players for their service:

“Great work gentlemen! Proud of you and your efforts to give back! Thank you Coach Saban and Miss Terry for your leadership and support of the LANK House and Habitat For Humanity through the Nick’s Kids Foundation! #RollTide”.

The team worked to build the LANK House along with the Sabans and the families of other Alabama coaches. So far, Nick's Kids Foundation has funded the construction of 21 such homes over the years in Tuscaloosa. Nick Saban built it into the program to give back, and the players are continuing the tradition.