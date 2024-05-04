WATCH: Alabama stars Malachi Moore and Justice Haynes give back to community by playing games with Blueprint baseball team

Malachi Moore and his Alabama Crimson Tide teammate Justice Haynes decided to give back to the community as they met up with the kids of the Blueprint Baseball team at an NIL event in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In a video shared by the organization, the Alabama duo can be seen talking to and playing video games with the kids on the team.

Moore was an important cog in former coach Nick Saban's defensive wheel, while Haynes proved to be a utility running back as the Crimson Tide forged their path in the 2023 season. They led the team to the playoffs after dethroning the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC championship game. Before the new challenge under new coach Kalen DeBoer, the duo had a blast with the future baseball players in Tennessee.

Here is the video showing Alabama Crimson Tide football stars Malachi Moore and Justice Haynes interacting with the Blueprint baseball team:

“This is just a glimpse of NIL’s impact in the local community! Malachi Moore and Justice Haynes had a blast talking to and playing video games with the Blue Print baseball team,” Yea Alabama wrote on Instagram.

BluePrint Baseball is a premier training facility in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, catering to enthusiasts of all ages. Starting with its first team in 2015, the facility was envisioned by Josh Renick, a MTSU Baseball Hall of Famer. While the kids learn the nitty gritty of baseball with the team, their exposure to athletes of a different sport is also something to be celebrated.

Malachi Moore and team enjoy a thrilling NASCAR event

While training under a new coaching regime for the 2024 college football season, the Alabama crew got some time to enjoy other sports as well. Recently, safety Malachi Moore, quarterback Jalen Milroe and wide receiver DeVonta Smith attended the Geico 500 NASCAR race. The Crimson Tide stars interacted with the fans and enjoyed the adrenaline rush that such thrilling events bring.

Coach Kalen DeBoer saw his team’s strengths and weaknesses during the A-Day game last month. It was his first time taking charge of the Crimson Tide team since taking over in Tuscaloosa.

Moore is expected to play an important role again in 2024 as Alabama prepares to launch its first national title bid in the post-Nick Saban era. But giving back to the community is as important as practice, so the safety chose to do it in the offseason.