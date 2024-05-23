WATCH: Alabama QB Jalen Milroe sweats it out on field with former NFL QB Jordan Palmer

Jalen Milroe is going full throttle for the upcoming 2024 college football season. A clip going viral on social media showed him sweating it out on the practice field, perfecting his throwing prowess under the guidance of former NFL quarterback Jordan Palmer.

Milroe will lead a much-changed Alabama Crimson Tide in their first season in the post-Nick Saban era. New head coach Kalen DeBoer might run a more throw-focused offense this year. So, it is natural for the quarterback to try and increase his arm strength.

Here is the clip of the Milroe on the practice field with quarterback consultant Jordan Palmer.

The clip shows Palmer giving instructions to Milroe before he throws a perfect dime to the receiver. He looked at ease with the throws, giving good feelings to the Crimson Tide nation for the new era. The QB is known for his athletic ability on the ground, which makes him a great dual-threat asset for DeBoer's offense.

Palmer played with various NFL, Arena Football League and UFL sides, including the Cincinnati Bengals. He is a known QB consultant who is currently working as XFL’s director of quarterback development.

He founded the QB consulting program QB Summit in Orange County, California. Palmer has worked with several big names, such as three-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, and Joe Burrow.

Jalen Milroe on life after Nick Saban's retirement

Jalen Milroe established himself as the Alabama starting QB under Nick Saban in 2023. He became Saban's last QB1 as the legendary head coach retired at the end of the season, making way for Kalen DeBoer to take charge in Tuscaloosa.

Speaking on the Paul Finebaum Show in April, the Alabama star opened up about life after the seven-time national champion’s guidance and the new DeBoer system.

“We're just trying to master the system that we have here, master get to know your teammate, master going to classroom on time, master taking care of your body nutrition. So that's right now we have goals that we have to attack right now to further along get to any of our long term goals,” Milroe said on the show.

Jalen Milroe also said that the team is not worried about falling off a cliff with Coach Saban no longer at the helm. According to him, outside opinions don't matter; they only worry about internal factors in the building.