WATCH: Arch Manning and Co. arrive in style to support Texas basketball during Texas A&M matchup

Arch Manning led a group of Texas football players to the university basketball game on Saturday. The Longhorns basketball program hosted in-state rival Texas A&M at Moody Center in what was a highly entertaining game.

As the game was set to tip-off, Manning pulled up with Michael Taaffe, Deandre Moore Jr. and CJ Baxter Jr. to support the Longhorns hoops. It was an exciting game for the fans as Texas Longhorns rallied from a 22-point deficit to defeat Texas A&M 70-69 with Tre Johnson scoring 30 points.

The presence of Manning and his teammate at the arena added to the excitement on Saturday. The game was a reminder of the Longhorns football team's 17-7 victory over the Aggies in the regular season finale to secure a spot in the SEC championship game.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Arch Manning meets Mack Brown at Moody Center

During the game against Texas A&M, Arch Manning was able to meet former Texas coach Mack Brown. The quarterback was seen speaking with the coach during the game alongside Michael Taaffe and CJ Baxter.

The moment was captured by Lindsey Plotkin of “Texas Longhorns on Sports Illustrated.” The journalist also captured some of the most prominent stars present in the crowd during the rivalry game on Saturday.

Mack Brown was dismissed by North Carolina on Nov. 26 after six seasons in his second tenure with the program. He has since been succeeded by Bill Belichick, who made an unexpected transition to college football.

Analyst has a huge prediction for Arch Manning at Texas

Eric Henry of 247Sports predicts Arch Manning will surpass Texas football legends Colt McCoy and Sam Ehlinger, emerging as the program’s best dual-threat quarterback since Vince Young. Manning is set to take Texas’ starting quarterback role in 2025 following Quinn Ewers’ exit.

“Let me start by saying this is meant with no disrespect to Longhorn legends Sam Ehlinger and Colt McCoy, who both were excellent athletes under center. However, I'm firmly of the belief that Arch Manning will be the Longhorns' best dual-threat since Vince Young,” Henry wrote.

“Sarkisian has been steadfast in stating that his offense won't feature a ton of designed quarterback run plays – but as Manning has shown, he doesn't need a designed run to make an impact with his legs.”

There are a lot of expectations for Manning ahead of the 2024 season. After Texas has failed to make it to the national championship game in the last two seasons, He is expected to lead the Longhorns to the title in 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.