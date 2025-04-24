Watch: ASU star Cam Skattebo gives fans a sneak peek into his draft party setup

  • home icon
By Alexander O'Reilly
Modified Apr 24, 2025 22:06 GMT
Syndication: Arizona Republic - Source: Imagn
Syndication: Arizona Republic (image credit: IMAGN)

Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo made a great impression last season and is getting ready for the NFL draft. In 2024, he registered 1,711 yards and 21 touchdowns on 293 carries and will enter the draft as one of the top players in his position.

On Thursday, Skattebo made an appearance on the NFL Network. He was interviewed while in the room where he would be having his draft party. Skattebo turned the camera around and gave fans and the hosts a look at the setup.

"I'm actually gonna show you guys," Skattebo said. "This is actually the set up for the draft party. So, this is the set up for the draft party, yeah."
In Skattebo's draft room, there are several posters and pictures on the wall from his football career, with most of the snaps from his time at Arizona State. There are also several jerseys, alongside some other athletic gear.

The room is filled with chairs and a large table for his friends and family. It will likely be used for at least two days, as Skattebo is not projected to be a first-round pick.

When is Cam Skattebo projected to be drafted?

Heading into the draft, Cam Skattebo did not get a lot of attention as a potential top pick. However, he more than doubled his yardage in his second year at Arizona State, and he is now viewed as one of the top RBs.

According to Pro Football Focus, he is the No. 3 RB in the draft behind Boise State's Ashton Jeanty and North Carolina's Omarion Hampton. PFF also has him as the No. 51 player in the draft.

However, it appears unlikely that he will go in the first two rounds. Arizona Central made a post on Wednesday about Skattebo's draft projections. It compiled his five high-profile mock drafts from top media publications like ESPN and The Athletic.

Skattebo is projected to be drafted in the third or fourth round in all of them, and he could be off the board in day two or three. Day two will have the second and third rounds, while day three will have rounds four through seven.

