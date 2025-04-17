  • home icon
  Cam Skattebo Draft Rumors: AFC West playoff contenders snag Arizona State RB in Round 3, per latest mock

Cam Skattebo Draft Rumors: AFC West playoff contenders snag Arizona State RB in Round 3, per latest mock

By Arnold
Modified Apr 17, 2025 13:42 GMT
2025 NFL Scouting Combine
Cam Skattebo Draft Rumors: AFC West playoff contenders snag Arizona State RB in Round 3, per latest mock - Source: Getty

Cam Skattebo has been on the radar for a few NFL teams heading into the 2025 draft. The Arizona State running back has been projected to go as a Round 3 pick in the latest mock draft by "The Athletic's" Dane Brugler.

Brugler predicts the Kansas City Chiefs will take Skattebo with the No. 95 pick. The AFC West giants are expected to bolster their offensive backfield, and Skattebo has emerged as a solid option.

The Chiefs did not have the desired effect with their running backs during the 2024 season, despite reaching the Super Bowl. Kareem Hunt led the way with 728 rushing yards, while Isiah Pacheco was second on the list with 310 rushing yards.

Moreover, Pacheco missed several games due to injury, and Kansas City needs to address its issue with the offensive backfield.

This is where Skattebo could make a difference for the Chiefs. In his final year with the Sun Devils, he recorded 1,711 yards and 21 touchdowns on 293 carries, while adding 605 yards and three touchdowns on 45 receptions.

If Skattebo can put up solid numbers in the pro league, the Chiefs will carry a big threat in their offensive backfield. Here is the full list of the eight picks that the Chiefs have in the 2025 draft:

  • Round 1: No. 31
  • Round 2: No. 63
  • Round 3: Nos. 66 (from Tennessee), 95
  • Round 4: No. 133
  • Round 7: Nos. 226 (from Carolina), 251, 257

Arizona State RB Cam Skattebo finished 5th in Heisman voting in 2024 season

Arizona State RB Cam Skattebo - Source: Getty
Arizona State RB Cam Skattebo - Source: Getty

Following a stellar year at Arizona State, Cam Skattebo finished fifth in the Heisman voting in 2024. He finished behind Colorado's Travis Hunter, Boise State's Ashton Jeanty, Oregon's Dillon Gabriel and Miami's Cam Ward.

Skattebo also became the first Sun Devils player to cross 2,000 yards from scrimmage in a single season. His 1,711 rushing yards were the second-most in the 2024 season, only behind Jeanty.

Now, it will be interesting to see whether Skattebo lands in the NFL.

Edited by Krutik Jain
