WATCH: Bryce Underwood's meltdown on sidelines goes viral as Michigan QB gets into heated argument with RB Justice Haynes during Oklahoma clash

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Sep 07, 2025 02:23 GMT
Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood had a heated moment during the Saturday night showdown against the Oklahoma Sooners. In a clip going viral on social media, we see the former five-star freshman get into a heated altercation with his teammate and running back Justice Haynes.

The confrontation took place after the Sooners took a 7-0 lead at home. Sherrone Morre's team missed a field goal after an offensive series that led to Bryce Underwood losing his cool and confronting Haynes. Marlin Klein tried to intervene before several other teammates joined in to break off the drama.

You can check out the clip below:

also-read-trending Trending

Underwood had an impressive game during their 34-17 victory over the New Mexico Lobos last week. The quarterback had completed 21 of the 31 passes for 251 yards and one passing touchdown with no turnovers. Unfortunately, he was having trouble putting on the same level of production at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Saturday night.

At the time of writing, Underwood had completed 6 of the 12 passes for 77 passing yards and no touchdowns. The only time the Wolverines found themselves on the scoreboard was when Justice Haynes scored a 75-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter.

On the other hand, the Oklahoma Sooners have been on the offense since the start of the game. Quarterback John Mateer scored three total touchdowns while putting up 200 passing yards for his team.

Barstool Sports' Dave Portnoy left frustrated with Michigan's way of using quarterback Bryce Underwood

Michigan's new offensive coordinator, Chip Lindsey, emphasizes a running offense. Thus, this has resulted in Bryce Underwood not getting many chances to show off his arm accuracy and make meaningful passes.

Michigan alum and Barstool Sports owner Dave Portnoy was not impressed with the way Sherrone Moore's team has been utilizing their five-star freshman quarterback.

"I'm about 2 seconds away from texting Jolin and telling her to call Sherrone right now and tell him he's gone if we don't let the kid (Bryce Underwood) throw the football," Portnoy said.

Last season, Moore could only muster an 8-5 campaign with the team, along with a ReliaQuest Bowl victory over Alabama. Can he help Michigan become a contender for the 12-team playoffs this year and compete for the national championship?

Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Oklahoma Sooners Fan? Check out the latest Sooners depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
