WATCH: Bryce Underwood's meltdown on sidelines goes viral as Michigan QB gets into heated argument with RB Justice Haynes during Oklahoma clash

Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood had a heated moment during the Saturday night showdown against the Oklahoma Sooners. In a clip going viral on social media, we see the former five-star freshman get into a heated altercation with his teammate and running back Justice Haynes.The confrontation took place after the Sooners took a 7-0 lead at home. Sherrone Morre's team missed a field goal after an offensive series that led to Bryce Underwood losing his cool and confronting Haynes. Marlin Klein tried to intervene before several other teammates joined in to break off the drama.You can check out the clip below:Underwood had an impressive game during their 34-17 victory over the New Mexico Lobos last week. The quarterback had completed 21 of the 31 passes for 251 yards and one passing touchdown with no turnovers. Unfortunately, he was having trouble putting on the same level of production at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Saturday night.At the time of writing, Underwood had completed 6 of the 12 passes for 77 passing yards and no touchdowns. The only time the Wolverines found themselves on the scoreboard was when Justice Haynes scored a 75-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter.On the other hand, the Oklahoma Sooners have been on the offense since the start of the game. Quarterback John Mateer scored three total touchdowns while putting up 200 passing yards for his team.Barstool Sports' Dave Portnoy left frustrated with Michigan's way of using quarterback Bryce UnderwoodMichigan's new offensive coordinator, Chip Lindsey, emphasizes a running offense. Thus, this has resulted in Bryce Underwood not getting many chances to show off his arm accuracy and make meaningful passes.Michigan alum and Barstool Sports owner Dave Portnoy was not impressed with the way Sherrone Moore's team has been utilizing their five-star freshman quarterback.&quot;I'm about 2 seconds away from texting Jolin and telling her to call Sherrone right now and tell him he's gone if we don't let the kid (Bryce Underwood) throw the football,&quot; Portnoy said.Dave Portnoy @stoolpresidenteLINKI’m about 2 seconds away from texting Jolin and telling her to call Sherrone right now and tell him he’s gone if we don’t let the kid throw the football.Last season, Moore could only muster an 8-5 campaign with the team, along with a ReliaQuest Bowl victory over Alabama. Can he help Michigan become a contender for the 12-team playoffs this year and compete for the national championship?