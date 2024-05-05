WATCH: Coach Prime’s daughter Deiondra Sanders shares sneak peek from exciting “pregnancy party”

Coach Prime's daughter, Deiondra Sanders is currently expecting a child with her boyfriend Jacquees. Since announcing the news on March 8, she has been openly sharing her pregnancy journey.

Sanders recently posted a series of videos on her Instagram story, displaying all the preparations her family has been making for a “Bundle of Joy” party for her.

The videos capture various decoration items such as balloons, candles, and props scattered around the house. Family members were busy decorating the house and preparing snacks for the pregnancy party. Gleaning from the number of videos she posted, Sanders was seemingly very excited about the event.

She captioned one of the videos:

“My moms Bundle Of Joy Pregnancy Party is today.”

A fan posted a compilation of the above-mentioned videos on X(formerly Twitter):

Sanders also uploaded a series of images from the party, with the caption:

“Today my Mommy and Mel threw me a Bundle Of Joy celebration. 😬☺️ I enjoyed spending time with my family. Some of my family, this was their first time seeing me this whole pregnancy so it was pretty cool.

"Thank you to my fam who came and those who wasn’t able to be here but helped out. Thank you Bucky😘Love yall 💕”

Deiondra Sanders wished her mom Carolyne Chambers on her graduation day

Carolyne Chambers, who's 58 years old young, graduated from Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, Kentucky on Friday.

Deiondra Sanders could not attend her mother’s graduation ceremony, however, she made sure to write positive words for her mother:

"My beautiful mommy graduated today,” wrote Deiondra on her IG story.

Image Credit: Carolyne Chambers’ Instagram Story

She frequently shares moments spent with her mother, relaying her love by capturing them in photos shared on social media.

With her documenting her pregnancy journey, her mother has seemingly been a huge part of it. Case in point: Carolyne and Deiondra visited the hospital together for her first anatomy scan.