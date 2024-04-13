Coach Prime's oldest daughter Deiondra Sanders is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Jacquees, who is an R&B singer and rapper. She shared the news with her fans on March 8 through an Instagram video.

The 31-year-old recently shared a vlog with her fans on YouTube. In the video, she shared glimpses of her first anatomy scan with her fans. She was accompanied by her mother, Carolyn Chamers, and her boyfriend.

Before heading for the scan, Deiondra and Jacqees discussed the gender of the baby. She said she did not want to know the gender, while her mother claimed she already knew it and so did her boyfriend.

"I know what it is,' said Jacquees to Deiondra.

"He think it's a boy because he said he saw the wee wee but it was the umbilical cord when the baby was really small," said Deiondra in response.

The playful banter went on for a few more minutes with Jacquees claiming to know the gender.

"I'm a boy, I know what a wee wee look like," said Jacqees.

However, Coach Prime's daughter said the couple will reveal the gender of the baby on May 18. The couple has been sharing their pregnancy journey with their fans on social media.

Coach Prime laid a hilarious protocol for Deiondra Sanders to follow

When Deiondra Sanders revealed her pregnancy news to her father, he laid down some ground rules that she had to follow during her pregnancy. Deion Sanders, his oldest son Deion Sanders Jr. and Deiondra were in New York when they had this conversation over some fried chicken wings.

In a YouTube video posted on March 16 by Well Off Media, Sanders said:

"It's been a while since I understood this process. But you don't supposed to drink no more, no more hookah ... You can't stay at the club. You can't take pictures in the club no more, right."

The Colorado Buffaloes head coach was looking at Deiondra Sanders' ultrasound pictures while giving her the instructions.

"I just can't drink no more, which I haven't. I take Tylenol for my headache, which is unfortunate ... Drinking and hooka and certain food I can't eat," Deiondra Sanders said after listening to her father.