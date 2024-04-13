WATCH: Coach Prime’s son Shedeur Sanders drops electrifying teaser as Colorado QB gears up for upcoming merchandise launch

Shedeur Sanders is ready for an electrifying merchandise drop on Saturday from his SS2Legendary brand. The Colorado Buffaloes quarterback was featured in a teaser that was dropped by the brand on Instagram on Friday. The teaser showed some snippets of the shoot, where Sanders and his team seemed to enjoy working on the launch.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders' son has been with the Buffaloes since December 2022 and led the team in the 2023 season. While he waits for the upcoming season to begin, he has decided to put some work into his merchandise business. According to the post on Instagram, it was the brand's first shoot of the year.

Here is the teaser dropped by Buffaloes star Shedeur Sanders a day before the new merchandise launch:

“First shoot of the year was a success. New merchandise drops tomorrow 5 PM (MST),” the caption of the post read.

The brand also suggested fans sign up for its email list, as it expects the merch to sell out fast. It also offered a 10% discount to everyone who did so. The teaser offered a bit of a hint about what merchandise would be sold, as it showed hoodies with SS2 branding in different colors.

Shedeur has been working hard in spring training with his dad and Buffs coach Deion Sanders. They would want the 2024 results to be better than last season, with a more difficult conference to navigate. "Coach Prime" was also recently seen giving special instructions to his quarterback son.

Deion Sanders wants Shedeur Sanders to react and anticipate faster

In a YouTube video shared by "Well Off Media," Deion Sanders was recently seen giving his quarterback, Shedeur Sanders, some special instructions. Coach Prime asked him to sharpen his senses and anticipate everything quicker than he was doing.

"I want you to anticipate a little quicker. You got it but anticipate a little quicker, try to see it a little quicker, make it happen a little quicker,” Coach Prime was heard telling the quarterback.

The Buffaloes finished dead last in the Pac-12 last year and could manage just four wins the entire season. With the team moving to the Big 12 in 2024, the challenge in front of Deion and Shedeur Sanders seems bigger. Will they be able to match their expectations?

