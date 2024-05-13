WATCH: College football program celebrates Mother's day in style as moms takedown sons with crazy tackles

The University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh college football team celebrated Mother`s Day in a rather interesting way. In a viral video that has already garnered more than half a million likes, the football players` moms lovingly tackle them onto a mat.

Here is the video:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The original video, via the university's official page, was reposted on HouseOfHighlights.

The reel showed that none of these mothers were playing when it came to tackling their sons onto a mat. It never mattered whether their boys were the size of mountains--it was the loving gesture that counted, especially on Mother`s Day. Either way, the UW-Oshkosh college football team`s celebratory post for Mother`s Day didn't go unnoticed.

This video is similar to a few that have already circulated online in the past, featuring the mothers of young football players engaging in drills with their kids.

Here`s one video showing mothers who were geared up:

The college football world celebrates Mother`s Day

Elsewhere on the NCAA gridiron, college football teams and players found ways to honor their amazing mothers who helped shape them into the athletes they are today. One team who joined in on the fun is the Texas A&M Aggies, who posted the following edition of their "Aggie Cam" on their official profile on X/Twitter:

Expand Tweet

Among the players who went in front of the camera to greet their moms a happy Mother`s Day were QBs Conner Weigman and Marcel Reed, running back Rueben Owens II, tight end Jaden Platt and safety Trey Jones III, alongside a few others (via 247Sports).

Meanwhile, the Tennessee Volunteers joined the celebration by teaming up with a local auto group in Knoxville (via Yahoo Sports). The event was open to anyone, allowing fans to meet the players, take photos and collect autographs. One mother even won a $300 Salon Visage gift card and a test drive of a car at the dealership.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback