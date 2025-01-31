Watch: Colorado coach Deion Sanders catches spotlight at East-West Shrine Bowl in Arlington 

Deion Sanders led the Colorado Buffaloes to a 9-4 campaign and an Alamo Bowl loss to the BYU Cougars during the 2024 season. This was still an improvement over the disappointing 4-8 debut he had in 2023. This season also marked the end of his sons Shedeur and Shilo's collegiate career who are now gearing up for the upcoming NFL draft in April.

But before the Scouting Combine work and draft preparations, both Shedeur and Shilo were in Arlington for Thursday's East-West Shrine Bowl showdown. "Coach Prime" also took time off from revamping his coaching staff and roster to showcase his support to his sons and players by attending the all-star collegiate bowl game.

In a post shared by the Buffs on social media, Deion Sanders was seen making his presence felt at AT&T Stadium for the 100th edition of the East-West Shrine Bowl. Coaches Prime's charisma drew in a big crowd as he met with coaches and players on the field pregame. He was also seen rocking a Shrine Bowl hoodie for the event.

"Coach Prime" had six Buffs players participate in this year's All-Star collegiate bowl game. In addition to his sons, the other players on the West team included LaJohntay Wester, Jimmy Horn Jr., Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig and Will Sheppard.

Despite being present for the Shine Bowl, Shedeur Sanders did not participate in the practice week or the bowl game. However, he was still the talk of the town as he utilized his time in Arlington to meet with various NFL head coaches and scouts and get acquainted with them. Furthermore, he is already projected to be the first QB off the board this April.

His brother Shilo, on the other hand, is not considered to be a top draft prospect. So he had to use this opportunity in the Shrine Bowl to increase his draft stock and impress scouts He had an inconsistent time during practice week which already raised concerns. But Shilo is looking to make a name for himself and prove his worth as a future star safety in the NFL.

Stephen A.Smith supports Deion Sanders' decision to guide his son Shedeur in NFL draft

Deion Sanders has been vocal about Shedeur Sanders' potential destination in the NFL. He has openly talked about being involved in the QB's draft process and also having a say on certain teams that Shedeur is not allowed to go to.

This active involvement by "Coach Prime" has received a lot of criticism from fans online. But Stephen A. Smith supported the Colorado head coach's efforts to guide and show concern about Shedeur's future. On Monday's episode of ESPN's "First Take", Smith backed Sanders by talking about his successful career as a coach and a player.

"This is the greatest cornerback in the history of the NFL, who has now proven he can coach," Smith said. "Excuse me, he has every right to be involved in whatever's going to involve his son on a collegiate level and pro level. He has every right to do it."

Apart from the draft, Deion Sanders has a lot to figure out for the upcoming season with the Buffs following the departure of his sons. It will be interesting to see where Shedeur and Shilo end up in the NFL in April.

