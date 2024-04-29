WATCH: Colorado HC Deion Sanders hilariously acknowledges 'forgetting' NBA playoff ahead of Lil Wayne's spring game afterparty

Deion Sanders’ news conference is usually one to enjoy, and that was the case after the Colorado spring game on Saturday.

Sanders, in his usual jovial mood, joked about forgetting about the NBA playoffs. The coach asked if anyone among those in the news conference was attending Lil Wayne's spring game afterparty, and only one person raised their hand.

Deion Sanders was reminded that there was a potential sweep at stake as the Denver Nuggets were facing the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 4 of the NBA playoffs, with the Nuggets having won the first three games. Sanders looked surprised, as he had forgotten about the playoffs.

The celebrity buzz continues at Boulder with Deion Sanders

All through the 2023 college football season, there was a heavy celebrity presence in Boulder. Looking forward, it appears the upcoming season is not going to be any different.

Lebron James tweeted about their games on X and attended one, and Dwayne Johnson was also present at least one game. Lil Wayne, Jay Z, DJ Khaled, the Wu-Tang Clan and a host of others were sighted in Boulder during the season.

Deion Sanders is considered a celebrity himself in Hollywood and has made many friendships with other stars. They have been showing some love to the Buffaloes since Sanders was hired.

Superstar American boxer Ryan Garcia was spotted at Colorado's spring game and Lil Wayne held an afterparty concert. This is just the start of the celebrity buzz around Boulder for the upcoming 2024 season.

Colorado spring game roundup

After the spring game, Deion Sanders said he'd seen enough in the team and the Buffaloes (4-8 last season) are going to get it right this season. He promised the fans a bowl game this year, and one can imply that he's seen enough promise in his squad to achieve that goal.

The CU offense was clicking despite wet conditions during the game, with two-way standout Travis Hunter catching a number of passes. LaJohntay Wester, a new recruit from Florida Atlantic, has found chemistry with quarterback Shedeur Sanders as the duo connected on a 19-yard touchdown catch.

Shedeur Sanders is coming off a season in which he threw for 3,230 yards, the most in a season in program history, adding 27 touchdowns. He looked in shape and ready for the upcoming 2024 college football season in the spring game.