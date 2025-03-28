WATCH: Colorado's emerging talent trains with Shedeur Sanders, Jimmy Horn Jr. and Will Sheppard at Buffs facility

Shedeur Sanders, Jimmy Horn Jr. and Will Sheppard are a few key players who have declared for the upcoming NFL draft. They were vital in helping the Colorado Buffaloes rise from the slumps over the past two seasons. Now, with their departure, Coach Prime will have to put his faith in the next generation of talent in Boulder.

Ad

Despite their own draft preparations, Shedeur Sanders and the rest are helping the Buffs gear up to compete for a conference title and a spot in the 12-team playoffs this year. Former four-star freshman Drelon Miller got the chance to utilize the spring break to train and learn from his seniors.

In a clip shared on social media, Drelon Miller is seen at the Buffs' training facility. The wide receiver was sweating it out during the workouts with the 2025 draft prospects, including Shedeur Sanders, Jimmy Horn Jr., LaJohntay Wester and Will Sheppard. You can check the viral video below:

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Coming out of Silsbee High School, Drelon Miller committed to playing for Coach Prime's team last year. As a true freshman, he saw time in all 13 games and recorded 277 yards and three TDs passing. With the departure of veteran WRs, Miller will be expected to shoulder more responsibilities this year.

Miller has been making quite an impression during the ongoing spring practices. WR coach Jason Phillips heaped praise on him during a recent team meeting and stated that he is developing into a reliable leader on the field.

Ad

"Dre, your score stayed the same with four," Phillips said. "The last two practices, that's what I expect of you. That's what you said you wanted to be last year. Before the other guys departed. You said you want to be a leader. You are demonstrating leadership with the way you're practicing."

Ad

Deion Sanders opens up on the qualities he is looking for in the next Buffs' starting quarterback

Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter and five-star prospect Julian Lewis are competing to replace Shedeur Sanders as the Buffs' new QB1. Both of them have been showing a lot of promise during the spring practices. However, Coach Prime has not yet finalized who will lead the team on the field this upcoming season.

Ad

Ahead of the Big 12 Pro Day on March 16, the Colorado head coach talked about what he is looking for in his next QB1.

"Leadership and being able to rally those guys around because you got to understand, you got to have a bonafide leader. Why are you asking that? I'm glad you asked. Because you don't hurdle, you rarely hurdle in college football."

Ad

"You will see Shedeur sitting there or he's going to the sidelines talking to those guys and I will always tell him, look into their eyes so they can rarely see where you are and how passionate you are about this next possession. You want to see that type of leadership because I know what they've seen and the standard is the standard and we're not going to go below the standard." (TS-5:40 onwards)

Ad

Julian Lewis is expected to have the upper hand as the next QB1 of the team. However, Kaidon Salter brings in a veteran experience that could be important in their quest to win a Big 12 title and secure a spot in the 12-team playoffs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place