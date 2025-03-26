Coach Prime's 5-star recruit Julian Lewis drops in a call for help for his pet back home in Georgia

Julian Lewis, the elite 5-star quarterback enrolled at Coach Prime's Colorado, recently made an unexpected plea — not for football, but for his pet. In an Instagram story on Tuesday, he shared a picture of his young golden retriever, urgently calling for dog trainers in Georgia.

Image via Ig@julianlewis10

The talented signal-caller, who is set to be a key piece in Deion Sanders' plans, appears to need assistance with training his furry companion. As a top prospect, Lewis is likely dedicating much of his time to football and academics, making it difficult to provide the necessary training for his dog.

Lewis, who enrolled at Colorado in January, concluded his high school career with 11,010 passing yards, 144 touchdowns and a 736-of-1,065 completion rate.

His dominance earned him back-to-back Gatorade Georgia Football Player of the Year honors in 2023 and 2024, making him only the second player to achieve this feat, alongside Trevor Lawrence. Additionally, he posted a 39-4 record as a three-year starter.

The quarterback competition in Boulder is heating up, with Kaidon Salter transferring from Liberty. Salter led the Flames to a 13-1 record and a Fiesta Bowl appearance in 2023, earning Conference USA MVP.

Salter amassed 66 total touchdowns and 6,438 total yards in two seasons, bringing serious competition to the Buffs’ quarterback room.

Adding to the intrigue, former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich has joined Colorado’s staff. T. Carlton Lewis, Julian’s father, celebrated the move, emphasizing that his son will now learn under both Leftwich and Pat Shurmur.

"So Ju gets to be coached by Byron Leftwich and Pat Shurmur in college!” he wrote. “In College! When God has a plan for you, sit back and—like Ju told me two months ago—’God has been cooking; let him cook.’ Even if for only one season of his career, that’s Check Mate!"

With Shedeur Sanders heading to the NFL, Colorado’s next QB1 battle is officially underway.

Coach Prime’s proposal: College football considers NFL-style joint practices amid roster limits

With the Football Bowl Subdivision set to implement a 105-man roster limit this fall, discussions about joint intersquad practices are gaining traction. Craig Bohl, executive director of the American Football Coaches Association, sees the NCAA moving in that direction.

“If a couple programs choose to explore this, I think it’s going to be something that could have some real legs to it,” Bohl told the Associated Press.

Colorado coach Deion Sanders has proposed allowing teams to practice together for an exhibition game, possibly replacing intrasquad spring games. Syracuse’s Fran Brown expressed interest, saying he would bring his team to Colorado for a three-day joint practice.

However, CU spokesman Steve Hulbert clarified:

“We are working with the NCAA and the Big 12 Conference. There are currently no updates.”

While some coaches favor joint practices to reduce player wear and tear, others worry about scouting risks and transfer portal tampering.

Bohl quoted a concerned coach:

“Do I really want to expose my guys? They’re going to have their general manager out there taking notes.”

Nebraska’s Matt Rhule supports the idea but doubts an immediate rule change. Oklahoma State’s Mike Gundy suggested reviving Bedlam with Oklahoma in a joint practice.

