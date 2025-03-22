Colorado Avalanche vs Montreal Canadiens: Game preview, predictions and odds | March 22, 2025

The Colorado Avalanche (42-25-3) finish their three-game Eastern Canadian road trip on Saturday night against the Montreal Canadiens (33-27-8) at Bell Centre. The Avalanche dismantled Ottawa 5-1 on Thursday night, while the Canadiens fell 4-3 in overtime in New York to the Islanders on Thursday night.

Ad

Avalanche vs. Canadiens: Head-to-head and key numbers

The Avalanche have a 63-74-15-1 record against the Canadiens.

The Avalanche are 22-45-10-0 on the road against the Canadiens.

Montreal beat Colorado 2-1 in a shootout on Jan. 4. Saturday is the second and final matchup of their two-game in-season series.

Colorado averages 3.25 goals per game against Montreal.

The Habs average 3.18 goals per game against the Avs.

Ad

Trending

Colorado Avalanche vs. Montreal Canadiens: Preview

The Colorado Avalanche are once again a force to be reckoned with in the Western Conference, winners of nine of their last 11 games (9-1-1).

The Avs (87 points) enter Saturday's action as the third seed in the Central division, three points behind the Dallas Stars (90 points) for second place. Meanwhile, the Habs (74 points) are also on fire having picked up points in nine of their last 10 to move into the final wildcard spot in the Eastern Conference.

Ad

Captain Gabriel Landeskog (knee), and defensemen Josh Manson (upper body) and Tucker Poolman (head) remain out of Colorado's lineup, while defenseman Samuel Girard (lower body) is day-to-day and questionable for Saturday night.

For Montreal, forward Kirby Dach (knee) and defenseman Kaiden Guhle (quadriceps) are both out of the lineup with major injuries.

NHL: Montreal Canadiens at Colorado Avalanche - Source: Imagn

Avalanche vs. Canadiens: Odds and Predictions

Colorado enters Montreal as a sizeable road favorite for Saturday night's game. Here are the official odds, per the DraftKings Sportsbook.

Ad

Colorado is -185 to win on the moneyline.

Montreal is +154 to win on the moneyline.

The puck line is Colorado -1.5, which is +136.

The over/under is 5.5 goals.

The over-goals is -135, while the under-goals is +114.

Prediction:

Both teams have been playing their best hockey since returning from the 4 Nations Face-Off, which should lead to a great game on Saturday night. It will be a back-and-forth affair that needs extra time, and Colorado's skill and speed will take over to pick up the second point in overtime.

Score Prediction: Avalanche 4 - Canadiens 3 OT

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama