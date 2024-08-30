Watch: Colorado star Travis Hunter’s fiancee Leanaa celebrates Buffs’ first touchdown of the season vs. North Dakota

Colorado Buffaloes star wide receiver Travis Hunter kicked off the new season in style with a stunning 41-yard touchdown against North Dakota State. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders delivered the perfect pass, putting Colorado ahead on Thursday night.

The moment sparked a wave of excitement on social media, with Hunter's fiancée, Leanaa Lenee, and NBA legend LeBron James leading the cheers.

Lenee, seen alongside Hunter's father, shared an Instagram story of the pair dancing and celebrating the touchdown. She captioned it with:

"That’s a touchdown for @db3_tip [Travis Hunter]."

James also joined in, tweeting:

“Shedeur to Hunter for 6! Going to be seeing and hearing that a lot this season I bet!”

Hunter, who plays on both sides of the ball, is already being talked about as a Heisman Trophy candidate. He even graced the cover of EA Sports College Football 25 and is projected as a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

In a recent interview with Fox News, he said:

"I shine brighter when the lights are on. There’s never nothing wrong with people watching me. I just go out there and work."

Meanwhile, WR Jimmy Horn Jr. is putting on a show in the Colorado Buffaloes' season opener.

With six receptions for 191 yards and a touchdown so far, Horn is having a career-best night.

Travis Hunter shares why some players find it tough to stay with Deion Sanders and Colorado

Hunter opened up about why some players struggle to play for Deion Sanders at Colorado. As one of the team's standout stars, Hunter excels on both sides of the ball, shutting down opponents on defense and lighting them up on offense.

"Everybody’s gonna get treated the same,” Hunter said via FoxNews.com on Thursday. “You get treated as who they are. A lot of people leave because they think they’re just bigger than us, bigger than the school. And some people just see the grass is greener on the other side, so they take their chances."

Last year, "Coach Prime" and his Buffaloes kicked off with a thrilling 3-0 start, becoming the buzz of the offseason. However, they stumbled later, losing eight of their final nine games.

Despite the rough finish, Deion Sanders remained committed as coach, with his son leading the way as quarterback and Hunter continuing to shine as a two-way superstar.

Do you think Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter will lead the Colorado Buffaloes and improve on their 4-8 overall record from last season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

