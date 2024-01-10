WATCH: Connor Stalions receives king-level treatment in Houston bar filled with Michigan fans for natty celebration

Connor Stalions etched his name into college football history after the Michigan Wolverines clinched the 2024 CFP national championship on Monday.

The No. 1 Michigan beat the No. 2 Washington Huskies in the finale 34-13 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, to win their 10th national championship. However, the Wolverines had their fair share of controversy on their way to the title.

Stalions resigned from his post as an analyst for Michigan after being accused of being the point man in a massive sign-stealing scandal during the regular season. However, he looked in good spirits when the Wolverines won the national championship.

In a video posted by CFB Home on X (formerly Twitter), Stalions was spotted at a local bar in Houston after the game. He appeared to be the toast of the place, surrounded by Michigan supporters, and was rewarded with a bucket of free beer from a fan.

Another fan at the pub was also heard saying, "We owe it all," to Stalions after he was given the bucket of beer.

When did Connor Stalions resign from his role at Michigan?

Connor Stalions resigned from his Michigan football analyst position on Nov. 3, 2023, following a sign-stealing scandal. He was previously suspended with pay by the Wolverines on Oct. 20, pending the outcome of the investigation.

While speaking to The Athletic after announcing his resignation, Stalions explained his decision and said that he wanted to avoid being a distraction to the team. At the time, Michan was 8-0 and had a crucial match against Purdue the following day.

"I love the University of Michigan and its football program," said Stalions. "And I am extremely grateful for the opportunity I've had to work with the incredible student-athletes, coach [Jim] Harbaugh and the other coaches that have been a part of the Michigan football family during my tenure. I do not want to be a distraction from what I hope to be a championship run for the team, and I will continue to cheer them on."

Although Michigan has won the Natty championship by going a perfect 15-0, it remains to be seen whether Stalions will receive a ring.