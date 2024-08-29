WATCH: Danny Stutsman blesses 18 Oklahoma walk-ons with his $50000 NIL earnings

Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Danny Stutsman is ready to start the season strong, but his impact off the field is just as impressive. As the Sooners suit up to face Temple on Friday at 6 p.m. in Norman, Stutsman has already made headlines by giving back to his teammates.

Using $50,000 from his NIL earnings, he surprised 18 Oklahoma walk-ons with a generous gift, including a JBL care package.

During a team meeting on Wednesday, Danny Stutsman expressed his appreciation for the walk-ons:

“Every single day we appreciate you guys. This team would be nothing without you guys, (and) I mean that from the bottom of my heart. Sometimes you think it’s not seen but it is.

“So, with that being said, I want to donate some of my NIL earnings to you guys, so you guys can have a little something else. After the meetings, this will be in your lockers.”

Stutsman has become a leader both on and off the field, earning respect from his teammates and fans alike. With an NIL valuation of $305,000 (per On3), his influence goes beyond just his stats—though those are impressive too. Over two seasons as a starter, he’s racked up 239 tackles.

One of his most memorable moments came last year before the Sooners upset Texas, after which Stutsman declared:

“I'm certain about two things in life: one, that Oklahoma only fears God, and number two, that Texas fears Oklahoma.”

Fans loved it so much that thousands of T-shirts featuring his speech and a victory cigar image sold out quickly.

As Stutsman prepares for his fourth season with the Sooners, he's showing that leadership isn't just about what happens on the field.

Danny Stutsman became an overnight sensation

Sooners LB Danny Stutsman became an overnight sensation after last season's Red River Rivalry. His iconic photo, featuring him wearing the Golden Hat, holding a cigar, and flashing the "Horns Down" gesture, has earned over 52,000 likes on Instagram.

The viral post even landed him appearances on popular shows like The Pat McAfee Show and The Jim Rome Show.

“I’m walking up the tunnel and I was like, it smells like cigars,” Stutsman said [H/t On3]. “I was just walking through the locker room, people were celebrating and already taking pictures. I was like, ‘I got to take a picture.’ Had some sunglasses, and I love sunglasses. Popped those on. Then yeah, I took the photo. I went on with my day.”

Danny Stutsman’s fame also boosted his social media following to 74,000 across Instagram, TikTok, and X (per On3). He’s partnered with big brands like JBL Audio, EA Sports and Snickers.

