WATCH: Dave Portnoy reaffirms $1,000,000 Rose Bowl bet on Alabama loss in unique style

Barstool Sports CEO Dave Portnoy, nicknamed "El Presidente," is putting his money where his mouth is for the Rose Bowl. On X and YouTube, he shared a playful poem expressing his confidence in Michigan in a unique style.

Portnoy asserted in "A Rose Bowl poem" to show his confidence by saying, "a $1,000,000 cash on Michigan" and finished his poem with a question, "How about you (fans)?"

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Portnoy predicted Alabama’s loss while singing rhymes and holding roses in the video.

“Roses are red, Violets are blue. I just put a million cash on Michigan in the Rose Bowl.

He playfully challenged Alabama fans, asking,

"How about you? See you Monday!" after the game.

The owner of Barstool Sports challenged fans of football by saying that the Blue and Maize are going to win the Rose Bowl against the Gray and White on January 1 in the College Football Playoff.

Nonetheless, Portnoy uploaded another video in which he tried to create a new poem using the same rhyme. He presented,

“Roses are red, violets are blue. I bet a million bucks. Yeah, I should end it with go blue” and he captioned the video, “Yeah I f***ed up the poem. So what. Michigan is still gonna roll Bama puffy eye and all.”

Expand Tweet

Although the Michigan Wolverines are the No. 1 team, do they have a real chance to take down the Alabama Crimson Tide, the defending champions? Only time will tell.

Dave Portnoy openly supported Michigan amid sign-stealing scandal

Michigan alum Dave Portnoy expressed his anger on X over the Michigan sign-stealing scandal and the Big Ten’s penalty on Jim Harbaugh.

In November, Portnoy was outraged by the Big Ten Conference’s decision to suspend Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh for the rest of the regular season games following the sign-stealing scandal.

He also accuses the conference of not following due process and not investigating the main suspect, Connor Stalions, before issuing the penalty.

“Again Connor Stalions (US Marine. Happy Birthday Connor) was employed by Michigan for 16 days after he was suspended,” Portnoy tweeted. “Neither Big 10 nor NCAA asked to speak with him.”

Portnoy suggested that Michigan should leave the conference and see how the other schools would struggle without them. He calls the Big Ten commissioner,

“It is unbelievable what a spineless coward Tony Petitti is,” in his tweet.

Dave Portnoy openly expressed his loyalty and support for Michigan and Jim Harbaugh as a proud Michigan alum.

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season