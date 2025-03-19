WATCH: Deion Sanders' Colorado players caught up in intense Spring game practice

Deion Sanders is pushing to change how spring games are played. Instead of the usual intra-squad scrimmage, the Colorado coach wants his team to face another college opponent - like an NFL preseason game.

Ad

In a video shared on Tuesday on Instagram by Colorado Football, players were seen locked in an intense spring practice. Dressed in black and gold, they ran speed and agility drills inside a large indoor facility, with a bold CU logo on the wall.

Here's the video:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

Sanders has also been vocal about his vision for the spring game, set to air on ESPN2 in April.

"I would like to practice against someone for a few days, then have the spring game. I think the public will be satisfied with that tremendously," he said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Deion Sanders' idea isn’t without challenges. Nebraska coach Matt Rhule canceled his team’s spring game, citing concerns over potential roster tampering. That makes a Colorado-Nebraska spring matchup unlikely, but Sanders remains focused on making these games more competitive - moving them closer to an NFL-style preseason.

Colorado Big 12 Pro Day set for March 18-21: Deion Sanders’ key players to watch

The Colorado Big 12 Pro Day, running from March 18-21 at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, offers top prospects a final chance to impress NFL scouts before the 2025 Draft.

Ad

Several Colorado Buffaloes standouts will be in action, including Travis Hunter, Shedeur Sanders and Shilo Sanders.

Top Buffaloes Prospects

Travis Hunter (WR/CB): A projected top-five pick and potentially the first non-quarterback drafted, Hunter skipped on-field drills at the NFL Combine, saving his two-way showcase for this event.

Shedeur Sanders (QB): A likely top-five pick and one of the draft’s top quarterbacks, Shedeur also opted out of throwing at the Combine, making his Pro Day performance highly anticipated.

Ad

Shilo Sanders (DB): Not invited to the Combine, he will look to make an impression and boost his draft stock.

Other Buffaloes at the 2025 NFL Combine

Jimmy Horn Jr. (WR): He ran a 4.46 40-yard dash and posted a 38-inch vertical. After missing time in November due to injury, Pro Day is another chance to showcase his skills.

Lajohntay Wester (WR): He recorded 931 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2024. Matching Horn’s 4.46 40-yard dash at the Combine, Wester will aim to stand out again.

Ad

Deion Sanders watches his players warmup - Source: Imagn

Additional Colorado Players at Pro Day

Ad

Justin Mayers (OL)

BJ Green (DL)

Chidozie Nwankwo (DL)

Travis Jay (DB)

Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig (DB)

Herman Smith III (DB)

Mark Vassett (P)

Schedule & Broadcast Info

The Big 12 Pro Day will air live on NFL Network at 12 p.m. MT on March 19-20.

Here’s the position group schedule

March 19: Offensive linemen, linebackers, defensive linemen

March 20: Running backs, tight ends, quarterbacks, wide receivers, defensive backs

March 21: Specialists (shorter workout)

With the 2025 NFL Draft set for April 24-26 in Green Bay, this Pro Day is a critical opportunity for players to prove themselves one last time in front of NFL decision-makers.

Ad

Also Read: Amid spring games drama, Deion Sanders gets huge offer from ACC coach to square off at Colorado

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place