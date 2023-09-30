WATCH: Deion Sanders hugs an emotional Skip Bayless for 'giving him a lot of opportunities'

With the much anticipated eighth-ranked USC Trojans vs. Colorado Buffaloes game happening in 24 hours, FOX has got the Skip Bayless-helmed Undisputed doing a live show from Boulder, Colorado. They had Colorado coach Deion Sanders making an appearance to talk about the opportunity to grab a win against a second-ranked opponent this season.

Before leaving the set, Sanders made sure to thank Skip Bayless for the way he has represented the Black community in sports:

"Thank you, man. You get heat often times but you given a lot of us opportunities that people look passed and don't recognize. You have given us so many opportunities, man and I appreciate you for that boss."

The two men embraced as well in a heartfelt moment. The respect Skip Bayless and Deion Sanders have for one another is apparent.

Bayless was well known for being part of ESPN's sports debate show First Take with Stephen A. Smith before leaving the company to feature on Skip and Shannon: Undisputed on Fox Sports 1.

When Shannon Sharpe left for ESPN earlier this year, the show went on hiatus before returning at the end of August 2023 with Keyshawn Johnson, Richard Sherman, and Michael Irvin keeping him company.

Can Deion Sanders lead his Colorado Buffaloes to a win against the USC Trojans?

Deion Sanders has been doing a phenomenal job throughout his first season with the Colorado Buffaloes, as the program is 3-1 (0-1) so far. They have a big matchup against the eighth-ranked USC Trojans. After coming off a massive 42-6 road loss last week against the Oregon Ducks, things are going to be tough.

The offensive line has allowed 22 sacks, constantly applying pressure on junior quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Their weak defense is dealing with injuries to their secondary, which is not ideal as they go up against the reigning Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback, Caleb Williams.

Without star two-way player Travis Hunter, and potentially being without safety Shilo Sanders, things are going to be difficult for Deion Sanders' team. Colorado are viewed as a 21.5-point home underdog entering this game, and while they have the potential to pull off a big upset, it is far from an intelligent bet.

Colorado could not figure out how to stop the Ducks last week, as they allowed touchdowns on six of the first seven possessions against them. Coach Prime has his work cut out, and he knows that the goodwill his team has generated throughout the country will need to be backed up by wins against teams like the Trojans.

